More than 70% of eligible King Co. residents get COVID shot

More than 70% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

King County Executive Dow Constantine on Tuesday announced the milestone. He said more than 1.6 million residents in the county which includes Seattle have received at least one dose.

Authorities urged people who haven’t been vaccinated yet to get a shot.

“This is an important milestone and remarkable achievement, but as the current Delta surge shows, we still have too many eligible and unprotected,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “The full approval of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine by FDA should reassure anyone who has been reluctant to be vaccinated with the emergency use authorization.”