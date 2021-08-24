Smoke from California wildfires closes Reno schools again

Smoke from wildfires in neighboring California blankets neighborhood streets in suburban Sparks, Nev., just east of Reno, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Washoe County School District closed all schools including those in Reno, Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe on Monday due to the hazardous air quality. The county health district urged the general public to "stay inside as much as possible" due to conditions expected to continue through Wednesday. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner) AP

Schools in the Reno area of northern Nevada were closed Tuesday for a second straight day as smoke from massive wildfires burning in neighboring California caused hazardous air quality.

The Washoe County School District serves 67,000 students in Reno, Sparks and Incline Village at Lake Tahoe.

The poor air quality on Monday resulted in canceled flights and closures of schools, parks and popular summer beaches in the Reno and Lake Tahoe areas.

The National Weather Service said prevailing winds from the west mean “significant smoke and air quality impacts" will continue much of this week, affecting Reno, Lake Tahoe, Carson City and other areas.

In Las Vegas, more than 400 miles (644 kilometers) south of Reno, Clark County air quality officials issued a smoke advisory for Tuesday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thousands of firefighters were working to contain a dozen large California blazes that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety.