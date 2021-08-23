News
Retired Alabama sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19
A retired Alabama law enforcement officer has died of COVID-19.
News outlets report that Buddy Hutchinson, a retired Blount County Sheriff's Office deputy died Saturday.
Hutchinson had remained active with the department after retiring as a deputy. He headed the office's reserve program.
Hutchinson had also served as a police officer in Oneonta and Snead.
Sheriff Mark Moon's Facebook page said Hutchinson is to be buried Friday at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
