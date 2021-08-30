Pets could face increased risks because of climate change. Here’s what you can do.

Dave Gilbert snuggles with his dog Brutis at Woofstock, the annual fundraiser for the Humane Society, at Sedgwick County Park in 2014. The Wichita Eagle

As climate change impacts wildlife across the nation, triggering massive die-offs and raising risks of extinction, animals closer to home could be in danger as well.

Here’s what you need to know about the risks to pets and what can be done to keep them safe.

In Kansas, climate change is creating warmer weather in the form of warmer overnight temperatures.

“When your nighttime low temperatures stay elevated, that can create more stress because your body doesn’t get any relief during the evenings, which can definitely be a concern for outdoor pets and people,” said Mary Knapp, the state climatologist.

Kansas is also seeing warmer winters, but this can have downsides as well, according to Knapp.

“If you’re not getting into those colder temperatures, you have more pests overwintering and you can think of fleas and ticks in particular,” Knapp said. “Thirty years ago, people might have only needed to give their heartworm medicine to their dogs during the summer months, now they have to do it year-round.”

Risks of summer heat

During the summer, heat exhaustion is a high risk, especially for dogs on their walks, according to Susan Nelson, clinical professor at K-State’s Pet Health Center and veterinarian for over 30 years. Be on the lookout for signs, such as lagging behind, dark brick red gums and thick and ropy saliva.

“These symptoms are signs they’re getting dehydrated,” Nelson said. “They may start staggering and even collapse. In the more advanced cases, they may totally go unconscious or they may have a glazed look to their eye. If it continues and it goes untreated basically their organs start to shut down.”

Similar to people, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke and even death. Young puppies, older dogs and those with other diseases or darker coats that trap heat are at the highest risk.

Certain species, such as bulldogs and Boston Terriers, who have flat faces and short noses are at high risk as well.

“They already have a hard time moving air through their respiratory passages, and so when they’re panting really hard, when it’s hot like this, it can actually start causing some internal swelling about the throat and then again they can come in respiratory distress,” Nelson said. “Dogs use panting in the air movement as a way for cooling down and those dogs with the smushed-in faces just aren’t as well equipped for that.”

Risks of high humidity

While heat is an important factor, humidity can be even more crucial to consider when keeping a pet safe, Nelson said. Dogs who do fine running during 85-90 degree weather in low humidity, may get sick when there’s high humidity.

“Those are the dogs who come in with heat exhaustion when they had seen the acclimated to it before,” Nelson said. “It’s not just heat. You have to take that relative humidity into account as well.”

Owners can avoid these temperatures and high humidity by walking early in the morning or late at night.

Ability to Move

In order to make sure your pet, whether it be a dog, cat or even a pet lizard, is safe, they must be able to move out of the sun into the shade and have access to water. White or calico cats or dogs with white faces, noses or ears can be more sensitive to the sun, especially cats who can get cancer from spending too much time in the sun.

“Sometimes it starts early as solar dermatitis like a bad sunburn, but that can be a problem if they’re doing a lot of sunbathing, especially if the windows don’t have any UV protection, or anything,” Nelson said. “Usually the edges of the ears are getting red. They look like a sunburn peeling. As it gets more advanced package or aggressive though, parts of the ear basically start getting eroded away. They’ll have scabs and crust on them.”

Owners should also be wary of leaving pets in their vehicles, even for just a few moments. If the temperature is 85 degrees outside, inside a car, even with the windows cracked, the temperature can climb to 102 degrees in a few minutes.

“It’s no different than leaving your kids in the car,” Nelson said. “Those temperatures will rapidly rise and they’re going to succumb to the heat. Unfortunately, we see a lot of pets die when they’re in a car.”

Protective Equipment

When taking dogs on walks, putting them in boots, protect their feet from the hot concrete and providing them with water breaks can keep them safe during hot, humid weather.

“If the temperatures over 77, the pavement warms up and it will be hotter than what you might be feeling at five feet above the surface,” Knapp said.

When air temperatures reach 77 degrees Fahrenheit, asphalt can be 125 degrees, which can burn skin.

Wet them down and go to the vet

If an animal appears to be suffering from heat exhaustion, the first step is to get them into the shade and hose them off. If the animal has an internal temperature of over 105 degrees Fahrenheit or is non-responsive, wet them down in cool water and get them to the vet.

“Don’t put them in ice water though. If you put water on them that’s too cold, it actually constricts your blood vessels like when you’re out in the cold and then that will make it harder for them to dissipate their heat,” Nelson said.

When in doubt, however, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion and try to address it early, because when we get them in the late stages, a lot of them aren’t going to make it,” Nelson said.

