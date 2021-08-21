News

Congressman Barry Moore, wife test positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama says he and his wife have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The congressman disclosed the diagnosis Friday in a post on social media.

"I'm sad to share that Heather and I have tested positive for COVID-19," Moore wrote on Twitter. He said he will continue to work virtually as much as he can while recovering in quarantine.

The Republican congressman said he believes, “every American has the freedom to make their own health-related decisions," and encouraged people to speak with their doctor about the vaccines and therapies available.

“Now is the time to act— don't wait until you or someone you love is sick,” Moore wrote.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alabama is seeing a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that medical officials say is being fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Boy Scouts delay key bankruptcy hearing after adverse ruling

August 21, 2021 4:21 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service