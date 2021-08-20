Editorial Roundup: Florida

Orlando Sentinel. August 17, 2021.

Editorial: Put Florida’s manatees back on the endangered species list, before it’s too late

The last time we wrote about Florida’s 2021 manatee die-off, the body count stood at 724.

That was in May.

This month that number surpassed 900, probably more than 10% of the state’s total estimated manatee population.

The death toll of 905 through Aug. 5 exceeds the deadliest year on record for sea cows — 830 in 2013 — and we still have nearly four months to go in 2021.

The state is calling it an “unusual mortality event.”

More like a catastrophe for one of Florida’s most beloved and unique creatures, an aquatic mammal whose numbers have been steadily rebounding for 30 years.

We know what’s killing them: Starvation.

This state’s longtime neglect of our waters is bearing some bitter fruit. Pollution has resulted in widespread and persistent algae blooms, which are clouding the water and killing the seagrass beds that manatees feed on, especially in the brackish waters of the Indian River Lagoon.

The solutions are long-term, but one immediate way to call attention to the crisis is to restore the manatee to the federal list of endangered species.

That’s what Florida Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan and Democratic Rep. Darren Soto are proposing to do.

“When a species becomes extinct, it is lost forever,” Buchanan said in a statement. “We cannot afford to let that happen to these iconic residents of Florida and the state’s official marine mammal.”

This is something every member of the House and Senate from Florida — regardless of political party — needs to get behind.

It was a mistake for the federal government to downlist manatees from endangered to threatened in 2017.

We opposed it at the time, arguing in an editorial that “Given the unrelenting pressure to develop coastal Florida, the next time manatees face extinction it could be too late to save them.”

But the federal government bowed to pressure brought by right-leaning groups that believe laws like the Endangered Species Act threaten private property rights.

One of those groups, the Pacific Legal Foundation, argued in a 2016 Sentinel Q&A, “Manatee activists fear that their habitat may one day be threatened, but many layers of regulation protect Florida waters, including local, state and federal regulations.”

That’s rich. All those “layers of regulation” to protect Florida waters are looking tissue-thin right now.

Seagrass beds in the Indian River Lagoon have collapsed, choked out by algae from the pollution that continues to spill and seep into waterways from wastewater plants and septic tanks and fertilizer-laden runoff.

Pat Rose, the longtime executive director of the Save the Manatee Club, was sounding the alarm back in February. Today, he believes about 20% of the nearly 4,000 manatees that comprise Florida’s East Coast population have died since late December.

Rose thinks that relisting manatees as federally endangered will create a greater imperative for Florida to stop dawdling and take steps it should have long ago, like getting septic tanks hooked up to sewer systems and upgrading those sewer plants so the water they’re releasing is much cleaner than it is now.

This is such a classic Florida problem: Scrambling to fix environmental problems rather than having the courage to prevent them in the first place.

We let developers build on sand dunes then spend millions replenishing beach sand that gets washed away in storms. We allow invasive plant and animal species into the state then spend a fortune trying to get rid of them. We let farmers grow crops in the Everglades then spend billions trying to clean up their dirty water.

Lawmakers like House Speaker Chris Sprowls talk about restoring manatee habitats, boasting in a news release that the state was willing to spend $8 million on it this year.

Nice sentiment, but that’s $8 million out of a $105 billion budget. More important, what good is restoring seagrass beds if we keep letting polluted water ruin them?

We have zero confidence that the current Legislature and governor are going to have a fit of courage and pass new environmental rules to crack down on polluters.

That’s why it’s so important for the federal government to get back in the game. Rose says that if Congress takes the initiative to make manatees an endangered species once again it’ll focus resources and money on Florida’s manatee crisis.

What’s happening to manatees now isn’t a one-off fluke, like a sudden and intense cold snap that results in a mass killing.

We’re witnessing the start of a long-term food shortage that’s only going to be resolved with cleaner water that will allow seagrasses to rebound.

Florida’s representatives to Congress, and our senators, need to join Buchanan and Soto to once again get manatees listed as endangered.

Before it’s too late.

August 18, 2021.

Editorial: Judge gets it right in request to shut public out of Parkland shooting hearings

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer made the right decision — the only decision — on Tuesday, when she ruled that court hearings in the case of Nikolas Cruz, the accused Parkland school shooter, will remain open to the public and media.

As painful as the hearings will be for this wounded community, they must remain open. How else will South Floridians — and people the world over — know that justice is being carried out in this case of heinous violence?

Cruz, 22, is facing the death penalty, accused of murdering 17 people and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Feb. 14, 2018. It remains the state’s worst-ever school shooting.

DEFENSE REQUEST

The ruling against this bad idea to close the hearings came after the Miami Herald and other media outlets, including the New York Times, the Associated Press and TV news groups, including ABC, CBS and NBC, objected to the defense’s request, arguing that holding every future hearing in secret was an overly broad, drastic step. The Broward State Attorney’s Office also objected.

The public defender’s office had asked the judge last week to close the hearings to avoid the possibility of further tainting a future jury pool, also arguing that the publicity sparked by the hearings could harm Cruz’s ability to get a fair trial.

But courts routinely handle sensitive hearings with a narrower approach. As the Broward State Attorney’s Office pointed out, defense lawyers can always ask the judge to review specific evidence in private. Many high-profile trials have been held without incident — and without difficulty finding an impartial jury.

PUBLIC NEEDS CLARITY

It’s hard to overstate the importance of this case in South Florida. When a community has been attacked as badly as we were in Parkland, we need absolute clarity on what happens in court. Closing all pretrial hearings is the opposite of that. We need to be able to examine every step of this process to be certain that it is handled correctly.

Cruz must get a fair trial. The wounded and the families of those killed in the attack deserve justice. But the best way to ensure those things is to allow public scrutiny, and let the media report what happens.

As attorney Deanna Shullman, who represents several TV networks, rightly noted last week in court, transparency in this case is not about “what the defendant did or a right to look at the evidence of his crimes. It is about the public’s right to oversee all the players in this process.”

Judge Scherer was right to agree.

August 11, 2021.

Editorial: Florida schools’ overdue rebellion against Ron DeSantis’ COVID fumbling

COVID-19 is out of control in Florida.

The number of cases is breaking records. Hospitals are overwhelmed with more patients than ever before. The death toll is mounting, particularly among younger patients.

Our governor needs to join the fight against COVID. Instead, he’s picking fights with school districts that are trying to keep students safe by having them wear masks during this latest outbreak.

But this time, finally, local governments are fighting back. School districts are defying his July 30 executive order prohibiting schools from requiring students to minimize the spread of COVID by wearing masks.

Good for them. Bully for them. Three cheers for them.

It’s refreshing to see local governments standing up to a governor who time and again has not only demonstrated a personal lack of interest in containing this disease, but a fierce determination to prevent anyone else from trying to save Floridians from sickness and death.

Not everyone is going along quietly. School districts in Alachua and Broward counties are requiring students wear masks unless they have a doctor-provided reason not to.

“I value life too much to take chances with the lives of others, even under the threat of retaliation,” Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon wrote in The Washington Post Monday.

DeSantis, ever the bully, retaliated by threatening to dock the salaries of superintendents and school boards that don’t get in line with his edicts. His threats may be working. Leon County, which initially had a sweeping mask mandate, changed course Tuesday and created a parent opt-out option.

The Miami-Dade school district hasn’t gone as far as the Alachua and Broward districts yet, but in a courageous and principled response, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho drew this line in the sand: “At no point shall I allow my decision to be influenced by a threat to my paycheck; a small price to pay considering the gravity of this issue and the potential impact to the health and well-being of our students and our dedicated employees.”

That’s what public service looks like.

Other school districts, like Orange and Seminole, have decided to require a simple opt-out note from parents, an approach that seems to appease the governor. But more counties may be taking a harder line as the health crisis mounts and the state obstructs.

This rebellion has been a long time coming. DeSantis has shown nothing but contempt for local self-government in general, and with COVID in particular. The laws he’s supported and executive orders he’s signed have effectively tied the hands of local officials, depriving them of the ability to mount a public-health response.

It wouldn’t matter as much if Florida had a governor willing to fill the void. Ron DeSantis is not that governor. His focus has been stigmatizing masks, placating anti-vaxxers and letting misinformation go unchallenged. His neglect, timidity and inaction during this latest outbreak is unforgivable.

The governor has cozied up to health-care professionals whose chief concern is politics, not public health. He held an unannounced roundtable in late July that included a California psychiatrist who called masking children “child abuse.” At least the good doctor, Mark McDonald, didn’t call mask-wearers “retards” as he did in a February tweet.

Yes, the governor invited onto his panel a physician comfortable with flinging that word around … in public.

A more recent roundtable with a few Florida health-care executives was less political, but short on solutions and action.

Floridians can’t even rely on the state for timely, accurate facts about the outbreak. The state stopped providing daily updates earlier this summer.

In an absurd sequence of events Monday night, the state Department of Health challenged media reports of new CDC data showing a surge of cases over the weekend, but at first wouldn’t say what the actual numbers were.

Florida should be providing the public with that and much more detailed information daily so the public can make its own decisions. We need more information, not less. If the state doesn’t want bad data to show up, then it needs to provide good data.

You can hardly blame DeSantis for his lack of focus. He’s been fairly busy flying out of state to give speeches and hold fundraisers.

The governor is wasting everyone’s time. He’s ignoring the public health problem so he can focus on political opportunity. If this is a preview of the type of crisis leadership he would provide as a U.S. president, no thanks.

We understand that masks aren’t an ideal solution. They are an imperfect shield against adults or children contracting the virus. But short of vaccinations, they’re about the only viable safety measure we have to defend against an airborne disease, especially for kids under 12 who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine.

And sending Florida’s children back to school without deploying the best, non-vaccine line of defense we have in the middle of an outbreak is the height of irresponsibility.

In an Aug. 6 letter to DeSantis, hundreds of Florida pediatricians said the “current state led rhetoric regarding masking is dangerous” and recommended universal masking, including in schools.

“We do not have to continue down this path of illness and death,” the doctors wrote. “Your constituents need your leadership … Our very future is at stake.”

It was a nice try, but it’s too late for DeSantis. He’s like a Vegas gambler who’s shoved all of his chips on the table, betting that his denial strategy will eventually pay off politically.

That’s why local governments are starting to rebel. They’re fed up with the state and worried about their constituents, especially the kids.

With nowhere else to turn, they’re finally standing up to Florida’s inert, uncaring governor. Good for them.

August 18, 2021.

Editorial: Reboot foreign policy to address crises in Haiti, Central America

The crisis in Haiti is just the latest sign of an American foreign policy in need of a re-boot. Haiti and the ongoing problems in Central America have become quagmires right on our doorstep that can’t be cavalierly dismissed. Given the proximity of the Caribbean and Central America to our border, now is the time to revamp our economic development and foreign relations attention to America’s southern neighbors.

To help countries like Haiti, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, the U.S. must recommit to being the partner of choice in the hemisphere by expanding its outreach in economic development, security and trade deals to address climate change, health care, infrastructure needs and poverty. New social contracts that address the poor are imperative with the idea of making the region more productive and secure.

Admittedly, this will be no quick or easy feat. Projections by the United Nations’ Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean put the number of the region’s poor at 209 million in 2020, and those numbers are expected to grow, given the one-two punch of a weak world economy and the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with a daunting challenge and the recent events in Afghanistan, there is little appetite here in putting more resources into a new foreign policy initiative that many will see as nothing more than “nation-building,” particularly among a region of black and brown countries enmeshed in deep poverty, gang violence and political corruption.

Unfortunately, doing nothing isn’t an option. Other global players are stepping into the void to raise their status on the world stage. According to a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee report on COVID-19 recovery in the region, China has provided an estimated $1 billion in loans to help Caribbean and Latin American countries gain access to COVID-19 vaccines. Russia is also offering deals for its state-produced vaccine to any interested countries. As global competition increases, the U.S. must ”... position itself not just as any partner but as the most important one in the region,” the report said.

This week Tropical Depression Grace brought threats of floods and mudslides to a part of Haiti where last week’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake killed more than 1,400 people. The assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, just weeks before, created a power vacuum that left the hemisphere’s poorest nation more vulnerable than ever to nature’s devastation.

Even as calls for humanitarian aid intensified, the solutions that would provide long-term security and stability remained elusive. “It’s nonstop,” Christina Romelus, born in Port Au Prince and now a city commissioner in Boynton Beach, told The Palm Beach Post. “It’s exhausting looking at it from afar. Imagine what it feels like on the ground.”

The U.S.-Mexico border, too, remains an immigration crisis that polarizes our nation and paralyzes Washington leaders responsible for fixing it. Last month, there were 200,000 attempted crossings of Latin American migrants into America, the highest one-month figure in more than two decades. The U.S. expelled half the people, under a policy that allows the administration to turn back migrants without allowing them to claim asylum. Still, the men, families and children, fleeing the oppressive conditions of their homelands, remain undeterred by dangers along the way or policies at the border. They continue to come.

What else should America expect? If given a choice, most would stay where they grew up but when faced with unending poverty, non-existent health care, poor schools, no meaningful employment and possible rape or death by violent gangs that roam where criminal justice is corrupt or nonexistent, the sanctuary of the United States wins out. It’s the promise of America that leads parents to send their children trekking thousands of miles alone, or that leads them to risk crossing the Caribbean and the Florida Straits in rickety boats.

A new foreign policy vision for the region is needed, one that not only fosters stronger partnerships and higher levels of U.S. investment but one that includes better coordination with European nations and other U.S. allies, a recommendation from the House Foreign Affairs report that the Biden administration should implement.

For too long, our foreign policy in this part of the world has failed to match our ideals, much less meet our strategic interests. Both depend upon a stable, secure hemisphere.

