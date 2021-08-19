Gov: Hospitals in critical situation for capacity, staffing

Surging COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant have created critical situations for hospital capacity and staffing in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

The governor warned that the highly contagious variant is “surging, burning through our population,” pointing to record numbers of coronavirus patients being treated in intensive care units. At least 21 hospitals across Kentucky are facing critical staffing shortages, he said.

“Our hospital capacity, really the capacity that we have based on the staffing that we have, is reaching a critical point,” Beshear said at a news conference.

Backed by video testimonials from frontline health care professionals, the governor again pleaded with the unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 shots.

“I hope that seeing that hospitals are to a point where they might not be able to help you if you are in a car wreck, or otherwise harmed, will somehow get through and lead to more people getting that vaccine that helps protect us all,” Beshear said.

The governor also pushed back aggressively against social media messages criticizing the use of masks and other health guidelines to combat the virus's spread.

“One of the most difficult things that we face in our fight against this virus is folks either putting out information that is blatantly false or sometimes intentionally lying,” he said.