GOP Sen. Wicker of Mississippi tests positive for COVID-19

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, his spokesperson said Thursday.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms," his communications director, Phillip Waller, said in a statement. "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

Wicker is 70. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2007 after fellow Republican Trent Lott stepped down. Wicker was elected to the U.S. House in 1994 after having served in the state Senate.

Wicker has not been in Washington since last week. His activities in Mississippi this week included a meeting with Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan and Jordan's staff and an interview Wednesday at the WTVA-TV studio in Tupelo.

U.S. Sens. Angus King of Maine and John Hickenlooper of Colorado also announced Thursday that they had tested positive for COVID-19. They had also been vaccinated.

King, 77, an independent, said he was tested after feeling ill. Hickenlooper, 69, a Democrat, said he was feeling fine. The two senators also said they were in isolation.