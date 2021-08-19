Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center closes to public

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center is closing to the public because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County, according to a statement from the city.

The statement said the center would be closed to the public beginning on Thursday. The closure applies to public meetings held by the Charlotte City Council, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.

The public can participate in meetings virtually by signing up with the clerk’s office from each elected body. Public meetings will also be televised, shown online on the GOV Channel website and on social media.

County commissioners voted 6-2 during a two-hour special meeting on Wednesday to require face coverings in all indoor public settings regardless of people’s vaccination status. Mecklenburg’s new mask mandate goes into effect Aug. 28, The Charlotte Observer reported. Also, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles imposed a citywide mask mandate that went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Two months ago, the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County fell below 2.5%, but has risen to 13%, Mecklenburg health officials said last week.