Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Editorial: COVID Policy Unfair To Athletes

The governing body for Mississippi public school athletics should reconsider its policy that would force teams to forfeit games if their schools switch to virtual learning because of COVID-19.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association, in announcing the decision this past week, said it was changing its policy from a year ago largely to encourage schools to stay with in-person instruction, even during the current surge in cases.

What it may encourage instead is students and employees to lie about their health, afraid that they could jeopardize the football team’s contests if they report a positive test for the virus or that they suspect they are infected. It could also deter school officials from shutting down a campus temporarily when that might be, in fact, the prudent thing to do if an outbreak is widespread enough.

The only plus side to this decision is that it might provide additional motivation for students to act responsibly during this pandemic, to get vaccinated if they are eligible and to avoid large social gatherings, where the odds of transmission increase appreciably.

But even if the policy is an effective incentive, that does not outweigh the potential unfairness in penalizing athletes for conduct or decisions over which they have no control.

A football team, for example, can be doing everything right to stay virus-free, but then get sidelined because fellow students became infected or administrators overreacted.

In-person learning should be encouraged. We get that. But there are ways to do it without using athletics as an inducement.

Editorial: Local governments again bearing burden of mask policies

On Friday Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves broke his long silence to address the skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers but failed to implement any statewide mandates.

As it was when the COVID-19 pandemic began to show up in the state in large numbers, Reeves again deferred to local governments to impose their own restrictions. A month after cities and counties throughout the state implemented those policies — including mask mandates — Reeves began to implement similar policies. Based on his statements Friday, it seems unlikely that Reeves will ever implement mask mandates for any segment of the population, no matter how grave the circumstances become.

So any measures to slow the spread of the Delta variant, which is far more infectious and poses a greater threat to people of all ages, will be left to local governments, which will bear the responsibility and, inevitably, the criticism that comes with it.

In March 2020, Golden Triangle cities and counties acted in one accord, implementing measures that included mask-wearing, social distancing and capacity limits within a few days of each other.

While the number of cases has never been higher — more than 5,000 in the state last week — it seems unlikely that our local governments will act in unison.

The first of those local governments to take up the issue this time around were the Lowndes and Oktibbeha board of supervisors. While the Columbus city council will discuss a mask mandate at tonight’s council meeting, it is not on the Starkville Board of Aldermen agenda tonight and Mayor Lynn Spruill said she doesn’t expect the matter to be raised.

Lowndes supervisors stopped short of implementing a county-wide mask mandate, instead voting to give county administrator Jay Fisher the authority to implement and modify policies as needed.

Supervisors voted to allow County Administrator Jay Fisher to implement policies based on CDC and state health department recommendations. This will allow the county to react quickly as the situation evolves. As we have seen, COVID is not static nor are the circumstances and risks to public health associated with it. Allowing Fisher to act based on the latest guidance provides flexibility and allows policy changes to be made quickly as the situation warrants.

Effectively immediately, all Lowndes County employees will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Citizens will be required to wear masks at all indoor county buildings as well.

Oktibbeha County supervisors discussed a mask mandate, but took no action Monday.

It will be interesting to see what the Columbus City Council chooses to do tonight, especially given the reluctance of the Lowndes County supervisors to implement a large-scale mask mandate.

While we do believe that there is a good argument to be made for mask mandates, we recognize that unless cities and counties act together, it will be difficult to implement those measures. Also, as we saw when various mandates were previously lifted at different times, policies can be confusing when they aren’t in line with each other.

Given that, we believe that the action taken by the Lowndes County supervisors may be the best viable course, at least at this point.

Individual businesses retain the right to require masks, of course, but mask-wearing at this point is likely to be a matter of personal choice.

We urge everyone to wear masks when visiting indoor public places, not in compliance with a rule but as a matter of conscience.

And, of course, we implore those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. A high vaccination rate reduces the need for masks and other precautions. Until that happens, wearing masks should be viewed as a civic duty.

Editorial: Another case to boost Medicaid

Some proponents of Medicaid expansion in Mississippi are accusing State Auditor Shad White of trying to undermine the effort by releasing a report that put a heavy emphasis on fraud in the government insurance program.

The criticism is inaccurate. First off, he is doing his job. Secondly, his audit of Medicaid actually strengthens the argument for expansion.

Starting with No. 1: From the moment the smart and driven White was appointed state auditor, he has taken seriously his responsibility as a watchdog of the public’s money. He’s gone after embezzlers and spendthrifts of all types, all economic classes and all political affiliations. There is no sacred cow that the Republican has been scared to take on.

His agency, for example, took the lead in exposing one of the largest alleged frauds of public money in state history, one that involved a GOP appointee, John Davis, and a GOP darling, Nancy New.

White’s agency is legally required to audit Medicaid and other state programs that receive federal funding to try to ensure that the money is being properly spent and serving the people for which it is intended.

This year’s audit found a fraud rate of 5% in a sampling of 180 beneficiaries, which the auditor’s office claims is on the high side nationally. Particularly raising eyebrows were two individuals who allegedly have six-figure incomes and live in million-dollar houses but were enrolled in the program that is supposed to serve the poor.

White’s recommendation to fight such fraud is to give the Division of Medicaid the authority to access the state income tax returns of beneficiaries so as verify what they put on their application for benefits. Medicaid officials initially have not sounded enthusiastic about the idea, but their disinterest is a bit perplexing. Maybe they need to be a little more concerned with fighting fraud, too.

As for No. 2: White’s report focuses on the people who are abusing the taxpayers’ generosity by getting publicly funded health insurance they have the means to pay for themselves. It’s not about the working poor who are caught in the middle, earning too much to qualify for Medicaid under Mississippi’s stingy current income limit but too little to be able to afford private insurance.

Reduce the fraud that currently exists in Medicaid (White roughly estimates it at $130 million to $145 million a year), and those savings further weaken the Republican argument that the state simply can’t afford to expand Medicaid, even though the federal government will cover nine-tenths of the cost.

That a couple of fat cats have been able to game the system does not weaken the moral and economic arguments for extending health insurance to those living just above the poverty line. If anything, it should produce a sense of outrage against those who are opposed to the expansion.

Mississippi needs both a broadening of Medicaid eligibility and a crackdown on fraudulent beneficiaries. These two efforts can work in tandem, not in opposition.

Together, they would do the most good for the people who need the most help.

Editorial: Time for Mississippians to brush up on first aid

Editor’s note: This opinion piece is not intended to replace medical advice. Please consult your doctor or call 911 in the event of a medical emergency.

Mississippi’s hospitals are overrun thanks to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — so much so that health care systems might be forced to refuse service to non-COVID patients in need.

Our local medical professionals are going above and beyond to provide the best quality of service to those in need, but they’re being overrun.

The public has been advised not to go to the hospital unless you’re critically ill. With that in mind, we thought we’d compile a few life-saving tips and

tricks to try before heading to the emergency room.

A variety of conditions can require medical attention, from flesh wounds to heart attacks and strokes. Brush up on your survival skills, guys and gals — we hope you’ve got your first aid merit badge.

If you or someone around you is bleeding, it’s important to identify where the blood is coming from in order to determine its severity. According to Very Well Health, bleeding from capillaries, the smallest blood vessels, looks like a trickle and will usually stop on its own. A consistent blood flow and blood that’s a dark red color is most likely coming from the veins. It can result in anywhere from mild to severe bleeding that can be rapid.

Arteries are the largest blood vessels and are under pressure, so blood spurts from the wound. It’s also bright red, as it carries more oxygen. Blood can be lost most rapidly from an arterial bleed and it’s always considered an emergency.

Too much blood loss can send the body into shock and even result in death. In order to treat bleeding, it’s advised that you rinse the wound with water, cover it with gauze or a cloth, apply direct pressure and elevate the wound above the heart when possible.

If the bleeding still doesn’t stop, call 911 or get someone to drive the injured person to the hospital. Hopefully, they’ll have the resources to save them.

It is also wise to brush up on basic life-saving techniques in the event someone loses consciousness. Knowing the ABCs of CPR could be the difference between life or death: Airway, Breathing, Circulation.

Make sure the person’s airway is clear. If it’s clear and they’re still not breathing, provide rescue breaths. Chest compressions to keep blood circulating should be performed along with rescue breathing. If the person is breathing but unresponsive, check their pulse to see if their heart has

stopped. If so, keep administering chest compressions at about 60 beats per minute to keep blood circulating.

According to the American Heart Association, the warning signs of a heart attack include: pain in the chest; lightheadedness, nausea or vomiting; jaw, neck or back pain; pain in arm or shoulder and shortness of breath. If you suspect a heart attack, call 911. Patients who arrive by ambulance usually get faster treatment at the hospital than those who don’t.

Hopefully, you’ll be seen in time to save your life.

Strokes can be identified using the acronym FAST: Facial drooping, arm weakness, slurred speech and time to call 911. If you notice any of these symptoms, hopefully, first responders can get to you in time.

Let’s also hope no one gets severely burned, or shot, or goes into diabetic shock, or has a kidney stone or a burst appendix during this wave of the pandemic.

Mississippi is the unhealthiest state in the country. We have the poorest quality of life for children. And, unfortunately, we are overrun with COVID19 cases because people don’t want the vaccine.

That’s fine — receiving the vaccine is a personal choice. But remember, every choice you make has consequences. In this case, the consequence is obvious: More coronavirus hospitalizations means fewer emergency medical services for those with non-COVID medical needs.

It’s all fun and games until your loved one has a heart attack in the ER waiting room.

