Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Editorial: Six ways Republicans are stealing local control – and hiding it in the NC budget

A state budget, in theory, is a spending plan, but in practice it has also become a vehicle for carrying through laws that couldn’t pass on their own merits.

Stuffing such legislation into a must-pass budget bill is a traditional practice followed by Democrats and Republicans alike, but that bipartisan abuse doesn’t make it right. A budget bill should be about the budget.

The negative effects of loading budget bills with unrelated measures and policies is on clear display in the proposed House budget, and some of the provisions are doubly offensive. Not only would the measures become law through the budget’s back door, but they would modify or nullify local government ordinances and policies that are supported by local residents.

This week the North Carolina League of Municipalities offered a list of the provisions that would undermine local control in an “action alert” to its members. It urged them to reach out to their state legislators and ask them to cut the provisions as the House and Senate reconcile their budget proposals and Gov. Roy Cooper weighs in on what he wants in and wants out of a bill he will sign.

The League cites six House budget provisions that have no place in a budget bill:

• A measure that would reduce local authority over the relocation of billboards that are displaced by road construction.

• A measure, likely intended to aid charter schools, that would limit local government’s power to require that new schools be constructed in appropriate areas with regard to available infrastructure and traffic patterns.

• A ban on local stormwater runoff regulations that exceed state and federal standards, a change that could serve developers and degrade water quality. Federal and state standards are guidelines, but local governments know better where stormwater problems are. They should have the power to protect their watersheds.

• A change that would keep towns and cities from passing tree protection ordinances on their own. In a state where trees are a major asset for the environment and the character of towns and cities, the budget provision states: “No local government regulations regulating the removal of trees from private property are enforceable unless expressly authorized by local act of the General Assembly.”

• A curb on local governments’ ability to regulate short-term rentals. The change is apparently aimed at overturning Wilmington’s regulations, which are being challenged in a court case now before the state Court of Appeals.

• A limit on fees municipal governments can charge telecommunications companies to attach equipment to utility poles owned by the municipality.

Scott Mooneyham, a League of Municipalities spokesman, said it’s frustrating that proposed changes with serious local consequences are buried in a 664-page budget bill that is largely negotiated behind closed doors.

“We just don’t think that’s appropriate for these types of bills that can have a major affect on people’s lives,” he said. “If these are good ideas, let them rise and fall based on full and open debate.”

We agree. As Republican Senate and House leaders confer on the final budget proposal, they should cut these random provisions inserted at the behest of lobbyists and individual lawmakers. If these changes are worth making, they should get a public hearing and a specific vote in the House and Senate.

Once Republicans talked about local control, but now Republicans in the state legislature don’t hesitate to overrule the authority of local governments. The notorious House Bill 2 was an override of a Charlotte non-discrimination ordinance. Now there’s a bill that would dictate how local schools should teach about race and racism.

Pruning such dictates from the House budget is an opportunity for Republicans to pull back from top-down control.

In a well-drawn budget, there should be no room for this kind of excess.

Editorial: Yes, it really is a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ in NC and the nation

Some people who have been vaccinated to protect against COVID-19 have nevertheless gotten infected.

These so-called “breakthrough” cases understandably receive a lot of media attention. People feel like this wasn’t supposed to happen.

We shouldn’t lose sight of an important fact, however: The overwhelming number of people going to the hospital from COVID-19 are unvaccinated — and it’s not even close.

Unvaccinated people range from 94% to 99.85% of those hospitalized for COVID-19, according to a report by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, which examined data from the 24 states (and D.C.) that report detailed data on breakthrough infections.

A New York Times study of 40 states had similar findings.

The age range of hospitalized patients is another indicator the unvaccinated are driving the latest surge. In North Carolina, the number of patients age 20 to 49 are at the highest point during the pandemic, according to the N.C. Dept. of Health & Human Services. This is because seniors are vaccinated, having been rightly prioritized for the shots because they are most vulnerable; 87% of people 65 and older are vaccinated in North Carolina.

In summary, the data support health officials who call this latest wave of COVID-19, driven by the Delta variant, a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The numbers also present a clear action plan for Americans over 12 years old: Take the shot against COVID-19 if you are medically able.

Discussion of breakthrough cases could mislead people into thinking the unvaccinated and the fully vaccinated have similar risks, which is dangerous misinformation.

Part of the problem is that we do not talk often enough about what the COVID-19 vaccines can do, and can’t do.

Of the three available vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and J&J, none of them were ever promised to be 100% effective at preventing COVID-19. So, some people will be vaccinated and still get the disease. This is not only likely but statistically inevitable when we are talking about a vaccine that 167 million Americans have taken (counting just the fully vaccinated). Even if a small percentage of the vaccinated become infected, that constitutes millions of people.

Just as inevitably, some of these people will share their stories. That is why we must use hard data to put their experiences in context.

The Delta variant adds a new wrinkle. A very early study suggests that the current crop of vaccines are less effective in preventing infection compared to previous strains. However, even this research finds that the vaccines are extremely capable of reducing COVID-19’s worst effects and keeping people out of the hospital.

This is important, not only for the individual infected but for our hospital systems. Intensive care units are filling up across the state and nation, as they did in the pandemic’s previous peak, in January and February.

In Cumberland County, seven patients were on ventilators at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on July 26, a number that jumped to 25 by this past Tuesday, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Nationwide, the surge is already causing some hospitals in high-infection areas to pause elective surgeries or reroute patients from emergency rooms to other hospitals. Surges also cause many people to avoid emergency rooms altogether, even when they need care. This less-than-optimal care leads to bad outcomes for non-COVID patients throughout healthcare systems, a phenomenon sometimes called “excess deaths.”

A study published last month in the Journal of Hospital Medicine found that, despite unplanned hospitalizations declining, the patient mortality rate rose from 2.9% to as high as 3.5% during COVID-19 surges.

This is all avoidable.

But we must encourage everyone around us to use the means to avoid it — take the safe, effective and readily available vaccine.

Editorial: Moving closer to LGBTQ equality

Kudos to the Winston-Salem City Council for its new measures, approved unanimously on Monday, that will provide public accommodation and employment protections for LGBTQ people and members of other protected classes. The new rules will ensure equal treatment and fairness for people who have at times faced discrimination and even persecution. The provisions are long overdue but nevertheless welcome now.

The measures provide protection from discrimination in the following categories: race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, protected hairstyles, pregnancy, disability, age, veteran status, marital status, familial status or political affiliation.

None of those categories have any effect on a person’s ability to perform a job, pay rent or mortgage, or participate in our society in other ways. It’s entirely appropriate for the city to say they’re not legitimate reasons to ostracize people — or discriminate against them. their ability to participate in society.

“It is a huge step for Winston-Salem,” council member Kevin Mundy, the council’s only openly gay member, said. “There are several other cities that got ahead of us from a timing perspective, but we have been working on it as long as those other cities have.”

Those other North Carolina cities include Charlotte, Greensboro, Durham and Asheville. Raleigh, Fayetteville and Wilmington are considering similar measures.

Quite a few national corporations and sports and entertainment organizations industries also follow such inclusive principles and have informed us, one way or another, that it’s time to put such discrimination aside.

Similar rules have applied to Winston-Salem city government since March, as well as to companies that seek to enter into contracts with the city since June, but the new measures extend the rules to the private sector. Most will go into effect on Jan. 1, by which time the city is expected to have hired new staff members: one for reaching out to people to let them know about the new regulations and the other to investigate violations and facilitate mediation when possible.

Private employers could face civil action in court if they continue to discriminate against people for their inclusion in those categories.

That’s probably going to cause some uncomfortable friction here and there. In an environment in which simply being asked to wear a mask to protect public health is seen as “government overreach” by some, outlawing discrimination could rattle some temperaments.

But practically every private business is required to adhere to regulations and standards, like requiring food workers to wash their hands, or providing safety equipment for hazardous work. This should be no less onerous.

The new measures won’t regulate multiple-occupancy restrooms, showers or changing facilities, which will still be determined by individual agencies. They also don’t apply to religious corporations, associations or societies, which are free to practice discrimination if they so choose.

The reasons to approve of non-discrimination ordinances should be obvious, but in case a review is useful:

It turns out that discrimination is bad for the economy. It essentially diminishes a huge talent pool, as well as a lucrative customer base, and that could stifle economic development and reduce the tax base. Corporations are increasingly reluctant to invest in areas that refuse to allow full participation.

Discrimination is also bad for society. We have too many divisions, and they’re eating us up. We need to start working to close them rather than protect them through law.

And discrimination is bad for the individual rights that Americans — and the Constitution — prize.

We realize there are some who resist these efforts for sincerely held religious beliefs — for fear that they may be forced to associate with or accommodate people who live in ways in which they disapprove. Though we may disagree with their analysis — and point to other religious groups that also disagree — they have the right to condemn what they want.

But they don’t have the right to force others to adhere to their condemnation.

The protections provided by the new rules will make Winston-Salem a warmer, more welcoming place for people who want to live here and contribute to our community. All told, even with the current viral challenge, we’re doing well — but not so well that we couldn’t do better.

