GOP lawmakers repudiate statewide school mask mandate

Republican lawmakers repudiated a statewide school mask mandate Tuesday as the Democratic governor warned that the delta variant is fueling Kentucky's worst COVID-19 outbreak, with hospitals filling up with unvaccinated virus patients.

A GOP-led legislative panel found the school mask regulation — approved recently by the state school board — to be deficient. Lengthy testimony before the vote reflected the deep divisions among Kentuckians over mask mandates to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The panel's action signaled the “intent of the legislature” but didn't invalidate the regulation. Instead, it means the mandate goes to the governor for review. Gov. Andy Beshear staked out his position on the issue, having signed a separate executive order requiring mask wearing in K-12 schools.

The panel's review came as the governor warned that children are at greater risk from the fast-spreading delta variant. The state is experiencing its highest total of pediatric admissions for COVID-19. Children under age 12 aren’t eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

“It is clear that unvaccinated, unmasked children are going to end up in quarantine and not be in school,” the governor said at a news conference. “Or worse, they end up with COVID. Or worse, they end up hospitalized.”