Parents in Atlanta area district plan second rally for masks

Parents in the Atlanta area's Cobb County School District plan to hold a second rally to force school officials to require masks.

The rally is scheduled for Thursday ahead of the school board's monthly meeting and will be held outside the district's headquarters in Marietta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Dozens of residents rallied last week for a mask mandate for students and staff. They were met by roughly two dozen protesters who want masks to remain optional in the district.

Cobb is the second largest district in the state, with more than 100,000 students. District figures show 551 overall school-based cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 13, according to the AJC.

School Board Chairman Randy Scamihorn told the newspaper he does not anticipate any discussion on modifying the district’s COVID-19 safety rules at Thursday’s board meeting.