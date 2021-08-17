News

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

A medic from Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service administers a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to a woman in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The country that had appeared to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it a few months ago after a world-leading vaccine drive is now re-imposing regulations in a bid to clamp back down on infections. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
A medic from Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service administers a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to a woman in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The country that had appeared to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it a few months ago after a world-leading vaccine drive is now re-imposing regulations in a bid to clamp back down on infections. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Tsafrir Abayov AP
WASHINGTON

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

U.S. health officials recommended boosters last week for some with weakened immune systems.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Official: North Carolina mayor dies after battling COVID-19

August 17, 2021 3:37 AM

Business

Biden admin to appeal order blocking oil, gas lease pause

August 17, 2021 3:37 AM

News

More South Carolina schools set to flout mask mandate ban

August 17, 2021 3:37 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service