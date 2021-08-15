$10M program to will aid Illinois tourism’s COVID-19 rebound

Federal pandemic-relief money will be funneled into a $10 million grants program to aid Illinois tourism's rebound.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said last week that the grants will be handed out to organizations which are starting or enhancing tourism attractions or festivals planned for this year or next.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, doled out to states to help them recover from the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are depleted. Projects most closely aligned with Commerce and Economic Opportunity guidelines will be funded.

Grants will range from $10,000 to $1 million. They will require a local matching amount.

The Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program will develop new or improve existing attractions across the state. It is available to a variety of sources including museums, businesses, events, performances and festivals.