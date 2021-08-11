Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Rome News-Tribune. August 7, 2021.

Editorial: As we welcome kids back to school, why aren’t we listening to our doctors?

They fidget, then grumble, blink and sometimes make weird faces every year for what is now a parental tradition — the first day back to school photo.

Looking back at photos of how our little ones have grown each year, we’re capturing a moment we’ll never get back.

Many parents reading this can understand that mix of emotions we experience when milestones like this come up in our kids’ lives. We’re at once proud and happy, but also sad and heartbroken that the little people who have depended on us for everything are slowly growing into independent human beings, who are increasingly getting smarter, more self aware and more confident.

And yes, they’re getting to be cooler than mom and dad.

As they get older our babies don’t need us to tie their shoes anymore. They don’t need us to help them up at the playground. They don’t need us to wash their little faces after they eat.

And, for most of us, we’ll miss doing all those things for them.

But here’s what they do need. They still need us to look out for them and to protect them in any way we can. They need us to support them and be proud of them in whatever they choose to become.

They need us to tell them and show them the differences between right and wrong. And they need us to be good examples of humanity.

Rejoice in those little moments in time that we can hold on to, while we’re slowly letting go of little hands.

Why aren’t we listening to our doctors?

The original editorial began as a measure to call out our local school systems for not following the advice of doctors and experts to reduce risks from the new highly contagious version of COVID-19.

Take the Rome City Board of Education, for instance. They have a doctor, a pediatrician as a matter of fact, Dr. Melissa Davis pleading with her fellow school board members to listen.

Dr. Jennifer Barbieri, a Harbin Clinic critical care pulmonologist, spoke to the board beforehand about the younger patients she’s seeing because of the much more easily spread Delta COVID-19 variant.

This is just one example. The superintendent of Floyd County Schools has gone on the record of being firmly against masks but, at the same time, has also led the way in a vaccination push.

But the kids under 12 can’t get vaccinated and that’s why public health officials are now saying they’re really at risk from the more virulent Delta variant.

The Georgia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote an open letter to local school superintendents recently offering guidance on how to safely reopen schools amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The letter urges superintendents to require all staff and students over the age of 2 to wear masks regardless of whether they’ve received the vaccine.

Shortly after the letter was issued, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to include similar recommendations for K-12 schools.

We don’t need to listen to pseudo-politics, we need to listen to our experts and doctors.

Talking about politics...

Former U.S. Rep. Phil Gingrey, a Marietta Republican, who served in the U.S. House from 2003 until 2015 when he resigned to unsuccessfully run for U.S. Senate, was among those we caught up with recently.

“I’m mostly trying to play a little golf at Marietta Country Club,” Gingrey said. “Unfortunately I am the worst golfer up there, but I probably enjoy it as much as anybody else. Other than that, I’m doing a little lobbying at the federal level.”

Gingrey said after he lost the Senate race to David Perdue he went to work as a lobbyist on K Street, mainly for clients in the healthcare industry, given his background as a physician.

“I’ve enjoyed it, but even that I’m getting a little tired of it. Since COVID-19, we can’t meet with the members of Congress face to face. It’s all virtual Zoom, Webex, whatever, and it’s OK, but it’s not quite the same. Of course, the longer you’re out, the less influence you have. Members leave like I left and some of them, unfortunately, pass on, but I have enjoyed it.”

Gingrey said he’s scaled the lobbying back to a couple hours a month now. He turned 79 this month and enjoys his 13 grandchildren. Among the other things he talked about was the cycles of politics and watching this area shift from one political party and back again.

“You know, these things go in cycles. Right now the Dems certainly in Cobb County are up, but not quite as much as a lot of Republicans worry about. I think it’s close... I don’t think we should be too worried about this being a permanent shift, because I think the time that I’ve been here, over 40 years, I’ve seen these shifts occur... But I hope for the better. I hope we Republicans, who I think have the better policies in regard to our conservative principles, that’s why I want Republicans like Devan (Seabaugh) to continue to win ... but other than that, I want less partisanship, less rancor, less anger and more love, quite honestly, for each other. Because that’s what makes our country great. That’s what makes our state great.”

Gingrey called such old school Democrats such as former Gov. Roy Barnes and former U.S. Rep. Buddy Darden his friends.

Valdosta Daily Times. August 10, 2021.

Editorial: Your schools need you

We were so proud of the community when so many of you showed up, attended board of education meetings and candidly shared your points of view with the board over the course of the past several months.

Those who spoke were passionate but reasoned.

In very thoughtful and intelligent ways, several stakeholders talked about the things that mattered most to them, expressed poignant concerns about upheaval on the board, controversial decisions regarding the football program, lawsuits and the costs to taxpayers, COVID-19 protocols and a safe return to in-person classrooms.

What has been most obvious is the fact that stakeholders want to put students above politics and academics above athletics.

Now, it is time to step up once again.

Who will rise to the challenge?

Four city school board district seats will be on the ballot for the November election.

District 1 board member Liz Shumphard is stepping down and three other district seats are at the end of term.

That means District 1; District 7, Superward East; District 8, Superward West; and District 9, an at-large district, are all on the ballot.

This could represent sea change for the embattled board of education.

Qualifying begins Aug.16 and continues through Aug. 20 at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. Ext. Now is the time to decide whether you will seek office.

To use an overused sports analogy, being a Monday morning quarterback — second guessing every play call — is one thing but actually putting yourself in the game is quite another.

It is one thing to be critical of the actions of others during troubled times.

It is quite another thing to step up to the challenge and be part of the solution.

True public service is a high calling, an often thankless task, and we know it is not for everyone.

But we saw just how passionate, thoughtful and well-informed so many of you can be when it comes to things which really matter, in this case our youth — our future.

Qualifying is a simple, straightforward process, and we encourage sincere women and men who are willing to put in the time, put service above self and education above politics to seriously consider a run for office.

___

Brunswick News. August 7, 2021.

Editorial: Make sure you are in good standing to cast your vote

If you registered to vote years ago but never bothered to cast a ballot in any election, be forewarned: your name may be removed from the state’s official voter registration rolls. Anyone who is stricken from the list will have to re-register to be eligible to participate in future elections.

The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is notifying 185,666 residents — and that’s even if they still reside in this state — that they risk being dropped from the voter registration rolls unless they mail back the postage-free notification cards sent them informing them of their status.

In the tri-county area, the names of 2,642 residents are on the list. That’s a lot of voters. This includes 1,418 in Glynn County, 841 in Camden County and 383 in McIntosh County. There are also 262 on the list in Brantley County.

If you’ve relocated and failed to notify voter registration, then you have only yourself to blame if the notification cards fail to reach you, and you are turned away at the polls in the next election. Your new residence could be outside your former county commission, school board or state House district. Elections officials have no way of knowing where you moved to unless you tell them. Crystal balls work only in the movies. They’re ineffective in the real world.

Expect whining down the road. It seldom fails. Every major election year there are a handful of people who complain they were stricken from the list without prior knowledge. Many raise a fuss or a stink, claiming something shady behind their disenrollment. The truth in many cases is simply that they failed to return the notice sent to them.

As explained by Secretary of State Raffensperger, “Accurate voter lists … ensure ineligible people cannot vote, allow counties to effectively allocate resources so there are no long lines, and help make sure voters get accurate information about casting their ballot.”

Many of the notices are a follow-up to ones mailed in June to 101,789 residents who failed to respond or cast a ballot in two general elections. These people have 30 days to answer before their deletion from the official voter registration rolls.

Stay in good standing. Return the notices promptly.

END