Coronavirus cases close North Carolina courthouse

A North Carolina courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the week after a group of people tested positive for the coronavirus and dozens of others quarantine.

Five employees working onsite at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and a number of others who reported symptoms are awaiting test results, news outlets report. Dozens more were told to quarantine. The court previously announced a closure for Monday and Tuesday due to the outbreak, but announced an extended closure Tuesday evening.

Almost all sessions of superior and district court on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday have been rescheduled. New jurors summoned for later this week have been excused from jury duty.

Court officials say while the full extent of the impact is assessed, county health officials advised that it was necessary to cancel court proceedings and keep the courthouse closed.

The pandemic closed courthouses around the state for almost nine months when the virus first swept through North Carolina last year.