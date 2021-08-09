Editorial Roundup: Texas

Houston Chronicle. Aug. 8, 2021.

Editorial: Did Biden create COVID super-spreader at border? The truth about McAllen

To hear Gov. Greg Abbott tell it, if Texas has a problem with COVID at all, it’s because migrants are running loose, spreading the virus among unsuspecting Texans who are otherwise dutifully heeding the governor’s familiar refrain of “personal responsibility.”

For a governor looking to shift blame away from himself and his vaccine-hesitant supporters in this latest COVID-19 wave, a tenuous situation in the Rio Grande Valley has provided plenty of fodder.

The ongoing swell of asylum-seekers and other border-crossers, lured to our southern border in part by the perception of more a humane president, has indeed been aggravated by the pandemic. In McAllen last week, officials reported more than 1,500 migrants testing positive for COVID-19 the previous seven days.

The migrants, legally here while the U.S. considers their asylum claims, aren’t just “released” into the general public, as some have claimed. They’re asked to quarantine, many at local hotels, before they can be transported to their next destination. But local officials say the Biden administration has failed to provide enough facilities for quarantine so they’ve had to improvise by setting up emergency tents, including one at a Hidalgo County park. The mounting numbers of migrants in quarantine has, understandably, drawn concerns from residents. Local officials say they’ve had to issue disaster declarations to get help from the state and federal governments to care for the group of mostly families. .

The escalating scene has proven an irresistible campaign backdrop for Abbott and a couple of other Republicans hoping to challenge President Joe Biden if he runs again in 2024. For Abbott, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, scapegoating faceless groups of new immigrants has become almost rote, an unquestioned custom of pinning many of the nation’s vexing ills on a constituency who can’t retaliate at the ballot box. Add an infectious disease to the mix and it’s pure partisan gold.

It’s pretty good TV, too. If you’ve watched Fox News lately, or merely talked with someone who has, you know that McAllen’s misfortune has been Christmas in July — and now August, too — for the conservative network. Host Sean Hannity flat out said that Americans who get sick or die of COVID can blame Biden for letting in immigrants who are causing a “super-spreader event.” Cruz was quick to echo him, as he often does, saying the election of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “was a super-spreader event because their open border is endangering not just the people of Texas but people all across the country.” DeSantis parroted accordingly at a press conference.

Abbott, meanwhile, did more than talk. Accusing Biden of “endangering the lives” of Americans and immigrants, the governor issued an order that made the situation even worse by restricting the transport of migrants. The local Catholic Charities shelter, which houses many of the migrants as they come through McAllen, began to overflow, leading to the need for an emergency shelter. The Justice Department sued, and a federal judge has since blocked Abbott’s order.

With the rhetoric turned up full-blast — Disaster! Crisis! Surge! — what are we supposed to believe?

Peeling back the layers, a far more nuanced picture emerges once you talk with local officials, both Democrats and Republicans. While the delta variant is present among migrants coming across the border, it mirrors the soaring case totals here in Texas where around half the state still remains unvaccinated. The biggest COVID threat in Texas isn’t coming across the border, it’s already here.

Ivan Melendez, the health authority for Hidalgo County, offered a sober assessment that political leaders would be wise to echo.

“Are the migrating folks part of the problem? Absolutely. Are they the problem? No. Are they bringing the disease in? Yes. Are they bringing diseases in that we don’t already have? No. Is their positivity rate greater than our positivity rate is? No,” Melendez said at a press conference. “Is this a pandemic of the migrants? No, it’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Yes, McAllen officials say that 7,000 migrants have tested positive for COVID since February, but bear in mind, those folks were promptly quarantined until they tested negative. Even if a few managed to expose someone during that time, that is certainly less cause for alarm or blame than the estimated 116 million vaccine-eligible Americans who have refused to get their shots.

For years, the Respite Center in McAllen run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley has been a way station in a transit route for legal immigrants traveling to their next destinations, usually near friends and family. Before that point, asylum seekers have to pass a “credible fear interview” that allows them to legally reside in the country under humanitarian release for six months while they wait for their cases to be adjudicated in immigration court.

Catholic Charities receives these migrants from the Border Patrol in downtown McAllen, provides them with necessities and transports them out of town, usually by bus or airplane, to a location approved by federal immigration authorities, typically within 24 hours.

Migrants are not tested for the virus by authorities, and Abbott refused help from the federal government for testing in March, leaving that responsibility to non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, which have gone about it diligently. They say they test migrants as many as three times at the border before they are released for transport. .

Over the past 10 days, though, the positivity rate among migrants in McAllen doubled to nearly 16 percent, a byproduct of the delta variant ravaging the globe. Suddenly, Catholic Charities’ center was at full capacity. Local governments were overwhelmed, leading to cities such as Laredo suing the Biden administration over the influx.

Abbott pounced. On July 28, the governor ordered state troopers to begin pulling over any non-governmental group transporting migrants, leading to what some immigration advocates called “a bottleneck on top of a bottleneck.”

That left hundreds of migrants stranded with nowhere to go. The governor drew the ire of the Justice Department and frustrated locals.

“(The executive order) had us in a bind, because we try to get (migrants) in and out as fast as possible,” said Republican McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos.

In blocking Abbott’s order, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone found it caused “irreparable injury to the U.S. and immigrants in its custody.”

Just as we have called on Abbott to get out of the way of schools and local governments trying to protect Texans with mask requirements, the governor should get out of the way of the federal government trying to enforce immigration laws.

If Abbott were truly concerned about the COVID threat posed by migrants, he would’ve accepted the Biden administration’s offer to help test them. And he wouldn’t kneecap border communities from ensuring that the pipeline of migrants coming across the border legally remains safe and efficient. He’d be joining the bipartisan and seemingly smart push from U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Laredo Democrat, and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, for the White House to appoint a “border czar” tasked with prioritizing the health and safety of communities in the Rio Grande Valley. He would call, rightly, for the Biden administration to set up its own COVID wards at the border to relieve overburdened NGOs and cities.

There is a long, sordid history in our country of painting migrants, or foreigners in general, as a disease-ridden scourge — from the exclusion acts targeting Asians that were justified around stopping the spread of diseases, to President Donald Trump, who used the pandemic to pressure the CDC to close the border entirely to migrants entering from Mexico. It’s far easier, and politically convenient, for Abbott and other Republicans to continue this legacy than to take ownership of their own failure to end this pandemic.

___

San Antonio Express-News. Aug. 6, 2021.

Editorial: Be brave, gov; do right thing to stop surge

Communities across Texas and much of the United States are grappling with the latest spike in COVID-19. Too many of us let our guards down, and, in turn, let one another down. Now, government officials and medical leaders are sounding alarms as hospitalizations and deaths again spike.

It didn’t have to be this way; unlike previous surges, we have a key tool to stop it: Vaccines. If more Americans were vaccinated, and embraced masks to limit the spread of the delta variant, we wouldn’t be seeing this surge. We must all take brave actions to turn this around, starting with Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott, who has banned mask and vaccine mandates, can still do the right thing. He must be guided by science and drop his overreaching order against mask and vaccine mandates. This isn’t a political game. He must empower local leaders — mayors, county judges, school districts — to make the public health decisions needed to save lives.

Science is evidence-based, which means it changes. Yes, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has, at times, been confusing, but our understanding of COVID-19 and variants is evolving. We have to adjust as variants emerge, and case counts rise and fall.

San Antonio/Bexar County has moved to a severe threat level as hospitalizations surge. According to Metro Health data, the seven-day average in new daily cases Thursday was 1,291 up from 1,146 Tuesday.

The delta variant is highly contagious — comparable to chickenpox and measles, according to the CDC. Yet despite an abundance of vaccines, vaccination rates, until recently, had mostly plateaued.

President Joe Biden condemned Abbott’s mandates and tweeted last week: “Right now, too many people are dying — or watching a loved one dying — and saying ‘if I just got vaccinated.’ It’s heartbreaking, but it’s preventable. This is about life and death — and the vaccine will save your life.”

If personal responsibility were enough, we wouldn’t be in this crisis. If GOP leaders can’t lead, they must stop impeding others.

Other GOP leaders have shifted their positions. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reversed course on his mandate. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told the Associated Press he has urged former President Donald Trump to press his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it “the antidote to the virus that’s wreaking havoc on our hospitals.”

So far, Abbott has refused to heed advice from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Texas Medical Association, teacher unions and many others who recommend K-12 mask mandates. The CDC now recommends universal masks, including for those who are vaccinated, while indoors and vaccines beginning at age 12.

For children younger than 12, who are too young to be vaccinated, masks are all we have.

City Council recently decided to encourage vaccines with $100 gift cards. District 9 City Councilman John Courage questioned if the city should consider defying Abbott’s orders, something Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is doing in requiring masks for city staff. Houston ISD is also considering a mask mandate. “I strongly urge that we consider taking the strongest possible action, or maybe some impossible actions, if need be to protect the health and safety even of the vaccinated,” Courage said.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told us in an Editorial Board meeting last week that the unvaccinated are overwhelmingly responsible for transmission of the virus. He said he’s concerned about rising cases, low vaccination rates, especially among the young, and rampant disinformation.

Fear is fueling COVID-19. While it’s right to be fearful of a virus that has killed more than 3,600 in Bexar County, 51,000 in Texas and 612,900 in the United States, it’s wrong to be fearful of vaccines and masks that help keep people out of the hospital and morgue.

To save lives, we must all make brave decisions. That starts with you, governor.

___

Waco Tribune-Herald. Aug. 4, 2021.

Editorial: Local hospitals point way for society in Pandemic 2.0

Americans are coming to grips with sobering public health realities: The mutation and spread of SARS-CoV-2 again imperils the way we live. Many justifiably blame this latest surge on those who neglected or refused to get COVID-19 vaccinations, allowing variants to fester and emerge reborn in more infectious form. Such resistance to common sense — often politically motivated — not only places the rest of us at risk in our health but endangers an economy everyone claims to cherish.

Worse, we can no longer count on many of our politicians who, fearful of reelection failure and offending radicalized members of their party, decline to mandate the temporary wearing of masks in public, let alone encourage vaccinations. To his credit, McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Brad Holland, a longtime physician, has bowed to his Hippocratic Oath and urged fellow residents to get vaccinated in the name of “personal responsibility” — once upon a time a Republican virtue.

Count us overjoyed that Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence are now mandating vaccination of their workforce. To quote Providence, the decision is “rooted in our mission commitment to leading with quality and safety. As a health care provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work.” Baylor Scott & White explains the delta variant is “the most contagious and dangerous strain” seen to date.

Expect little such courage from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, clearly intent on allowing viral spread because to do otherwise might hurt his 2022 reelection bid. Why on Earth not adopt the approach of Republican gubernatorial candidate and Trump disciple Sarah Huckabee Sanders in neighboring Arkansas? She’s shrewdly encouraging fellow residents to get the “Trump vaccine.” Whatever else, the vaccine was developed under then-President Trump’s frantic encouragement.

Given the failure of state leaders, we look to further encouragement by city and county officials as well as our good corporate neighbors. Maybe the city-county health department can print up stickers for the entrances of businesses confirming similar vaccinations of their own employees have taken place and that customers can come in with confidence. Given that viral infection is to an extent preventable, this step would show commerce’s heart is in the right place in protecting supposedly valued customers.

Plenty of reasons exist for the deadly toll of COVID-19 last year, including confusion about the virus’ enormous potential for spread, a steep learning curve on proper treatment, a chaotic response by government at all levels (though the city of Waco and some nearby cities rate praise) and the failure of citizens to heed their own doctors. Reasons for this latest spread are fewer and include recklessness by craven politicians and the sheep who constitute their followers. This time around, blame for viral spread causing sickness and death as well as economic downturn is all theirs.

___

Abilene Reporter News. Aug. 4, 2021.

Editorial: Action at a time of inaction: Local Republicans want party agenda fulfilled

Local Republicans gathered Tuesday on a beautiful August morning that hinted of autumn, calling for state leaders to enact party-driven legislation.

The group, which numbered between two and three dozen, looked to be mostly retired Abilene residents — two-time local candidate Charles Byrn also was there — and were all white. If this was a media event, it fell short with only the Reporter-News in attendance.

We more or less knew what to expect.

Those gathered heard Taylor County Republican Party chairman and attorney Chris Carnohan take obligatory shots at Democrats, especially those who bolted out of state from Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session to protest legislation focusing on voting rights.

That was one of eight items on a Republican to-do list for the 87th legislative session. Only one passed muster — starting Sept. 1, Texans can carry handguns without a license or training. This has been a goal for Republicans for years and, to some surprise, finally was pushed hard during the session and signed into law in mid-June.

Carnohan talked most about “election integrity” and ensuring those who vote are legitimate voters.

He emphasized, in a bit of a threatening way, that Texas is led by Republicans who were elected with the expectation they would “carry out our will.” That is not happening, he said, and when these officials campaign next year saying “I’m with you,” maybe it’s time for new representation in Austin.

Abbott, facing party criticism and a challenge for re-election, has buckled down in recent months to promote building of a border wall and promising not to order mask mandates.

Thus, the “Call for Action” served as a reminder from Republican-heavy Taylor County to get busy, especially with another special session likely.

“Carry out what we sent you to do,” Carnohan said.

Some tasks are tougher than others, such as the “abolition of abortion.” Protection of religious rights is on the list, too.

Of course, it’s their right to assemble and speak freely. You can see local Democrats calling a similar public meeting and rebutting the Republicans’ priorities set in 2020. And to defend their leaders’ out-of-state trek as a means for stopping adoption of laws they don’t want enacted.

It’s where we stand today, one group on one side, the other on the opposite. Meanwhile, the Texans in the middle, who see good points and bad points raised by both parties, remain frustrated by the back and forth.

Tuesday’s low-key rally, which began with two pledges of allegiance and ended with the singing of “God Bless America,” won’t move the needle much. We’ll continue to see more states pulling away from the federal government, counties pulling away from the state and cities even seeking to operate their own way.

Compromise seems to be a thing of the past.

Texas Republicans’ top priorities

The eight priorities, adopted in 2020, are:

— Election integrity, requiring citizenship verification of each over and felony penalties for Election Code violations that “threaten election integrity.”

— Religious freedom, restoring the “rights of individuals, organizations and businesses to exercise their sincerely-held religious beliefs by prohibiting local ordinances, state laws or executive orders that violate those rights.”

— Children and gender modification, abolishing certain practices for minors including intervention to prevent natural progression of puberty, administration of opposite sex hormones and performance of any type of gender reassignment surgery.

— Abolition of abortion, “ensuring the right to life and equal protection of the laws to all preborn children from the moment of fertilization.”

— Constitutional Carry, restoring legal Texas firearm owners’ rights to carry openly or concealed without a permit, while maintaining the option of a permit for reciprocity purposes.

— Monument protection, making “all monuments or markers in our state protected by law from being removed, defaced, destroyed or otherwise dishonored.”

In particular, specific protection should be given to the Alamo Cenotaph, “which shall not be removed from its current location off the Alamo Battlefield footprint.”

— School choice for all, empowering parents and guardians to “choose from public, private, charter, or homeschool options for their children’s education using tax credits or exemptions without government restraint or intrusion.”

- A ban on taxpayer-funded lobbying.

___

(Harlingen) Valley Morning Star. Aug. 8, 2021.

Editorial: Your choice: School mandates banned, masks can’t be prevented

Schools throughout the state will be opening their doors in the next few days. Despite the current surge in COVID-19, especially the Delta variant that appears to affect children more than the original strain of the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order banning schools from requiring students and staff to wear masks and take other precautions. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that schools impose such requirements, and officials including President Joe Biden have specifically criticized Texas officials for preventing public schools from taking such precautions. The governor has ordered that all students must return to class — most families with valid concerns about the risks of catching the virus at school won’t have the option of taking remote classes, although the Texas Education Agency will allow remote learning for students who actually catch the disease.

The new rise in COVIC-19 cases has led to a new rise in parents saying they don’t want to send their children to school, and teachers saying they don’t want to go to work. This makes Abbott’s mandates regarding school attendance and virus protection unreasonable.

At the same time, people should remember that they are free to take their own precautions. Schools might be prevented from making classmates wear masks, but every student can choose to wear one and should be encouraged to do so.

In addition to federal officials, teachers associations, school boards and other officials and state residents have voiced their opposition to the governor’s prohibition. Some, including Houston school district, which is the state’s largest, have suggested that they might consider defying the order.

Abbott has said that if they do, they won’t receive state funding for the school year. That essentially is the limit of what he can do, although Attorney General Ken Paxton has shown a penchant for filing lawsuits against any agency that runs counter to state officials’ wishes.

This leaves the matter largely in the hands of families themselves. While school attendance is compulsory, the governor can’t physically force every family to send their children to class if they fear the health risks involved. Likewise, no one can prevent families from choosing to give their children masks to wear in class, or teachers from wearing them. In fact, the CDC points this out and encourages families to make their own decisions regarding their personal safety.

Abbott also has waived contract tracing requirements with regard to COVID-19. Schools normally are expected to inform parents of disease outbreaks and other health issues on campus, but they don’t have to make public any information regarding how many students and employees, if any, are carrying the disease. We trust, however, that school officials recognize the value of releasing such information, and do so on their own.

The risks of COVID-19 are well documented. If all people and families take responsibility for their own safety and take whatever precautions they deem necessary, it shouldn’t matter whether masks are required, or if such requirements are prohibited.

