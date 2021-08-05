WellCare of Kentucky to expand Hazard call center

WellCare of Kentucky, a Medicaid and Medicare services provider, will double employment at its national call center in Hazard, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

The eastern Kentucky facility was selected over call centers in Tennessee, Texas and Arizona. It will add 16 customer service representatives, a team leader and a supervisor, with all positions to be hired and trained by September.

The new jobs are expected to bring $1.6 million in wages annually into the community.

“We are working to bring quality job opportunities to every corner of our state, and companies like WellCare are helping us meet that goal,” Beshear said.