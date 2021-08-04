Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. August 3, 2021.

Editorial: Med Center makes right call on vaccine requirement

Once again, much of southcentral Kentucky finds itself at a critical juncture in the seemingly endless fight against COVID-19. As of Tuesday, several counties in our region – including Warren – are back in the “red zone,” according to the state of Kentucky’s COVID dashboard, meaning those counties’ incidence rate has climbed to at least 25%.

This is a troubling situation, to say the least. After COVID vaccines became available to the public earlier this year, we enjoyed several months of optimism: cases and deaths declined; mask, capacity and social-distancing restrictions were loosened or eliminated; and life began to feel somewhat normal again. The proverbial light at the end of the tunnel was coming into view.

Quite suddenly, however, the outlook changed. The initial rush to receive vaccines waned, and new coronavirus variants – particularly the potent delta variant – emerged. Over the course of just a few weeks, infections and illnesses climbed dramatically, prompting several states and municipalities to reinstate certain safety restrictions and requirements. We might not be right back where we started in this pandemic, but we are closer to that point than we’ve been for many months.

All of the legitimate data on this new surge in COVID cases and deaths indicate that they overwhelmingly involve unvaccinated populations. Vaccine hesitancy and refusal have become the focus of an intense cultural and political debate, especially as a growing number of employers have started requiring workers to receive vaccines as a condition of employment. Locally, the largest employer to take this step is at the epicenter of the battle against the coronavirus: Med Center Health.

Last week, the regional health-care organization announced that it is requiring all medical staff, students, residents, fellows and vendors to be vaccinated. We wholeheartedly agree with this decision and applaud Med Center Health for setting a strong example. Not only is it a no-brainer for one of the state’s largest health-care providers to do all it can to address one of the biggest health crises in history, but this move also sends a strong message to the thousands of southcentral Kentucky residents who continue to reject vaccinations for dubious or ill-informed reasons.

Naturally, Med Center Health’s announcement was greeted with disappointment or anger in some circles, mainly among those who view the requirement as some sort of violation of their freedoms. This is, of course, nonsense. Those who choose not to be vaccinated are absolutely free to remain unvaccinated – they just cannot expect to continue to be employed by Med Center Health if they follow that path. We have many rights as Americans, but the right to keep our jobs despite defying our employer’s rules is not one of them.

We’re sure that across the nation, lawsuits will arise from vaccine mandates implemented by public and private employers, or even by state and local governments. The prevailing view among legal experts is that such suits will fail. They often point out that this issue was taken up by the Supreme Court more than 100 years ago: During a smallpox outbreak in 1902, Cambridge, Mass., required residents over 21 to be vaccinated or face a fine. A pastor sued, claiming the mandate violated his religious liberty. Ultimately, the Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that the mandate was legal.

“The liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States does not import an absolute right in each person to be at all times, and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint, nor is it an element in such liberty that one person, or a minority of persons residing in any community and enjoying the benefits of its local government, should have power to dominate the majority when supported in their action by the authority of the State,” Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote in the court’s 1905 decision.

Of course, time will tell whether the legal conditions change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and our nation’s responses to it. For now, however, it seems prudent for certain employers to require vaccinations – and in fields such as health care, it practically seems necessary. We urge other health-care facilities and providers to follow Med Center Health’s lead, so that we can hopefully reverse COVID’s renewed rise before too many more lives are needlessly lost.

Ashland Daily Independent. July 30, 2021.

Editorial: Emphasis on Black history

The Commonwealth of Kentucky is making progress toward preserving African American history, thanks to $150,000 in federal funds intended to rehabilitate relevant sites.

Each of the following will receive $50,000:

• Cherokee State Park, the first segregated state park. which operated until 1964. The funding will pay for interpretative signage and programming.

• Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah, which will restore the Purple Room, which was used as an after-hours gathering space for musicians; the hotel served Black travelers at a time when lodging was segregated.

• Palmer Pharmacy Building in Lexington, which was built by Black pharmacist Dr. Zirl A. Palmer in the 1960s. An organization is planning a feasibility study and business plan for the building.

Funding for the projects is part of an ongoing effort by state tourism officials to attract new, diverse travel markets.

While we hope renewing these buildings will increase tourism, we believe the more important goal in rehabbing these buildings is to show Black Kentuckians the state is serious about inclusion and education. That is the path to understanding and unifying our population.

Frankort State Journal. July 29, 2021.

Editorial: Trust teachers to teach history fully but not preach

There’s much to dislike on both sides of the increasingly shrill debate over so-called Critical Race Theory, and we’re saddened to see Kentucky become a battleground of a national culture war flamed by opportunistic politicians in search of votes from a polarized electorate.

We take state Education Commissioner Jason Glass at his word when he told a legislative committee that the “Kentucky Department of Education is not aware of any districts or teachers specifically teaching Critical Race Theory, and neither CRT nor terms associated with it appear in our state standards.”

His comments were in response to a pre=filed bill for the General Assembly’s 2022 session that would ban the teaching and promoting of CRT in Kentucky’s public schools. The legislation, similar to bills being adopted in many other states, might have merit if there were any evidence of classroom indoctrination of students. We’ve seen none.

A public school has one job: to impart knowledge. And on the subject of America’s complex history of racial discrimination, the lessons should be thorough and unvarnished. No parent should fear a teacher’s honest account of history, even the most unpleasant chapters.

Nor should those who believe that America has yet to fully reconcile its history of slavery with lingering vestiges of discrimination expect classroom teachers to tell students how they ought to think or feel as a result of their knowledge of history. That’s indoctrination, not education.

Freedom of thought is every bit as precious as freedom of speech or religion. Group-think, no matter how honorable the intentions of its practitioners, undermines freedom, the bedrock of American greatness, to which we still subscribe without apology, even in an era when it’s becoming unfashionable.

Stephen Covey, the self-help author, wisely said that every human “has four endowments — self awareness, conscience, independent will and creative imagination. These give us the ultimate human freedom … The power to choose, to respond, to change.”

America has an impressive, if imperfect and ongoing, track record of correcting its mistakes. Public schools should teach that history authentically, without interference from lawmakers, then entrust their students — tomorrow’s citizenry — to carry this grand experiment in freedom and democracy forward.

