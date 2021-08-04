Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

(McComb) Enterprise-Journal. July 31, 2021.

Editorial: Why PERS is in trouble

The audacity of the city leaders in Clarksdale to give themselves unprecedentedly large raises has received attention across Mississippi.

After receiving a 42% pay hike, Clarksdale’s mayor, Chuck Espy, has a higher salary than Gov. Tate Reeves. The 75% pay increase for the city’s commissioners reportedly makes them the highest-paid part-time elected officials in the state.

The numbers are gawky: a $36,000 raise for the mayor, bringing his salary to $122,422 a year; a $20,000 raise for the commissioners, bringing their annual pay to $46,650.

People in Clarksdale are incensed, saying that the raises are outrageous, given the town’s size and its declining tax base. They also don’t like the way the elected officials enacted the hefty increases, attaching them to pay hikes for all other city employees that averaged 7%.

One aspect of this fiasco has implications beyond Clarksdale. It illustrates one of the major problems with the state Public Employees’ Retirement System and how it is designed to pay out maximum benefits without worrying about how much taxpayers will be hit up to pay for them.

When the public outrage in Clarksdale produced an effort this month to rescind the raises, Espy and two commissioners — Ed Seals and Willie Turner Jr. — stood in the way. It’s unclear how much, if any, those two commissioners will benefit in their retirement pay from their large salary hike. It all depends on what Seals earned as a public school educator and Turner as a fireman and now county jailer.

But Espy will come out nicely, according to the Clarion Ledger’s reporting.

At the end of this term, Espy, who was a legislator before he became mayor, will be eligible for full state retirement benefits. Those benefits are based on two things: length of service and the highest four years of pay. For Espy, his highest four will be the salary he just approved for himself. The Jackson newspaper calculated the raises will push Espy’s publicly financed retirement benefit to more than $5,000 a month, or more than $60,000 per year.

So, not only are these raises padding Espy’s pay beyond what a mayor in a city of 15,000 people should earn; it pads his income for the rest of his life.

Espy is a highly visible example of what’s wrong with a retirement system that bases the benefit on such a short amount of earnings time, but he’s by far not alone. Some former state lawmakers have been able to leave the Capitol and land cushy government jobs for a few years that increase their retirement benefits. There are also stories about public employees manipulating the system by deferring compensation so as to let it pile up in some years more than others.

Consider by comparison the Social Security system. It calculates retirees’ benefits by their top 35 years of earnings, adjusted for inflation. That produces a much truer picture of a worker’s average earnings — and how much they paid into the system — than does PERS.

This would be an easy fix. Calculate the retirement benefit in PERS on not just the highest four years, but the highest 25, adjusted for inflation. For employees who retire with less than 25 years in the system, those years they were not contributing into PERS would bring down their average.

Such a change would be fair and sensible, like a lot of other proposed reforms to the PERS system that have been ignored by the majority of Mississippi legislators.

That’s why PERS is in trouble and why it’s been projected that taxpayers within 20 years will have to kick in between 33% and 40% of a public employee’s salary to keep the retirement system afloat.

The (Columbus) Dispatch. July 29, 2021.

Editorial: Hopefully schools will make the right decisions

With the school year just around the corner, school officials are facing a difficult decision about what COVID-19 protocols should be implemented.

It need not be a difficult decision.

School administrators can follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health, the American Pediatric Society, the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Mississippi Education Association and virtually every other reputable medical or educational source.

Or, of course, they can listen to Hank from Caledonia, who read somewhere that the COVID-19 vaccines are not vaccines at all, but are instead bio-engineered depopulation weapons and mask-wearing makes people sick.

Assuming that school boards and administrators make safety the highest priority — and the decision they make on this subject will either verify or refute that — schools will follow the recommendations of the experts and require that all students, staff and faculty will wear masks regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Those requirements are frustrating and disappointing. When wide-spread COVID vaccinations began six months ago, we looked forward to a school year free of the precautions implemented last year. While in-person learning will resume, most if not all of the protocols implemented prior to the vaccine will probably have to remain in place.

What is frustrating is that many of the people protesting these protocols are the people most responsible for their necessity. Two-thirds of Mississippians eligible for the vaccine have refused to take them. The herd immunity we hoped would have been established by now remains elusive.

As a result, the virus continues to circulate and mutate, which means even those who have been vaccinated may be vulnerable should new vaccine-resistant strains emerge.

There is no group more susceptible to COVID outbreaks than schoolchildren, especially in Mississippi. There is no vaccine approved for elementary school-aged children, and Mississippi’s vaccination rate for ages 12-17 is 17 percent, the lowest in the nation.

The idea that no precautions should be taken is irresponsible.

Because it is very difficult for school officials to determine which students have or have not been vaccinated, the best course of action is universal compliance with the recommended precautions. Schools can’t be “a little safe from COVID” anymore than a person can be “a little pregnant.” The safety of the individual relies on those around him or her.

The one thing all parents should be able to agree on is that we want our kids in the classroom, and, once there, we want them to stay there.

An outbreak could send our kids back to the virtual classrooms we so desperately want to be a relic of the worst days of the pandemic.

School officials know whose guidance they should follow.

It’s really not a difficult decision, although it will be an unpopular one in some quarters.

We trust our school officials to make the right decision.

Neshoba Democrat. July 28, 2021.

Editorial: Neshoba’s drug epidemic

There is a disturbing upward trend in illegal drug use in our community in general and specifically in the use of methamphetamines.

We are seeing an enormous increase in people using these drugs. Also, the way these drugs are being administered is troubling, say those on the front lines.

More than ever, people are shooting up meth and heroin. A local recovery organization estimates that since 2019 about 90% of the people who reached out to them for help say meth is either their only drug of choice or at least one of them. That’s a huge increase from 2017 when the ministry began.

“I don’t want this to sound like meth is the only drug people currently use, because it is not,” said Barry Walker, director of the organization, The River. “Opiates, benzodiazepines, and alcohol are still popular among the drug addicts and users in our area.”

Fentanyl has also made its way into our area because of the border crisis.

Walker has been told and, in some cases seen, counterfeit pills being sold on the black market that have made their way into Neshoba County.

Many hydrocodone pills, meth, cocaine, and heroin are laced with this deadly drug, and law enforcement knows much of it comes straight out of Mexico.

There has to be a local source responsible for the flow of methamphetamines into our community and they should be found because we have a drug epidemic in Neshoba County.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office alone has made over 600 drug-related arrests in the past nine months versus around 350 last year.

Meth, especially, is destroying people and devastating families in our community at an alarming rate.

Meth is easy to make, it is cheap and it is highly addictive. These factors create a perfect storm for the exponential increase of addiction in Neshoba County.

The new meth is much purer than anything seen. Whereas the “old” drug caused the user to tweak, made sores break out, destroyed their teeth, and forced the user to stay awake for days on end, this new meth does none of those things.

Right at 99% of the men and women incarcerated in the Neshoba County Jail were arrested due to either direct or indirect illegal drug use or involvement, Walker said his statistics show. “In our almost four years of ministry, I have not seen it this bad.”

Starting in March several ministers were given access to inmates to minister the Gospel.

“This is Sheriff Eric Clark’s decision and the results are evident,” Walker said. “I was asked to come and counsel those who are incarcerated and minister hope and healing that God offers all of us through a relationship with Christ.”

Since then, 13 inmates have made a profession of faith in Christ, he said.

In a joint effort with the Sheriff’s Office, The River has been able to place several men and women into residential treatment care.

The participants go through a rigorous vetting process up front. “These programs are working!” Walker said.

In conjunction with Youth Court Judge Amy Taylor and Circuit Court Judge Steven Kilgore, kids from ages 13 to 17 have been given another chance to learn new coping skills rather than face jail.

“If they can develop these abilities early enough in life, we believe it gives them an upper hand as they face difficulties and troubles of adulthood,” Walker said.

We have an epidemic, but there is hope because of a firm yet companionate judiciary, strong local law enforcement and mentoring programs like Philadelphia PD’s Back-To-School Bash last Saturday where they interacted with children, not to mention the great work of the Boys & Girls Club and others.

Recovery should be embraced with no shame, especially in our churches.

Since The River opened in October 2017, they have placed 294 into residential treatment care, 141 in jobs and 83 have committed their lives to Christ.

If you need help or have a loved one who needs help, call The River, (601) 504-2917. We have a serious drug crisis. We have a drug epidemic in Neshoba County. There is no shame in recovery.

