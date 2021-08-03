Editorial Roundup: Missouri

St. Louis Post-Dispatch. July 31, 2021.

Editorial: Greitens wants Trump’s endorsement. That it’s even a possibility speaks volumes.

In an encouraging sign of sanity among Missouri Republican campaign donors, scandal-plagued former Gov. Eric Greitens is struggling in fundraising for his U.S. Senate bid. If Greitens were to become a viable contender for the GOP nomination, it would rank among the worst statements imaginable about the party.

That doesn’t currently seem likely, but Greitens’ fortunes could turn quickly if ex-President Donald Trump were to endorse his candidacy — a possibility that Greitens’ campaign is pursuing vigorously, and that some Trump advisers are scrambling to avoid, according to recent reporting in The Washington Post. That it’s even a possibility speaks volumes about the sorry state of Republican politics in the post-Trump era.

In early 2018, barely a year into his single term, Greitens was credibly accused of violently striking, sexually abusing and threatening to blackmail his extramarital lover before his election as governor. He resigned in June of that year to avoid impeachment and criminal prosecution.

None of that baggage (let alone any quaint notions of shame) prevented Greitens from announcing in March that he will seek to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, in next year’s election. Greitens’ audacity at imagining he could stage a political reincarnation after the way he left was, in itself, enough to garner some national media attention.

More startling, though, is how receptive some top Trump allies have been to a candidate who, in a normal political universe, would be a permanent pariah. Greitens’ national campaign chair is Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and a top campaign aide to the former president. Rudy Giuliani, the former Trump attorney and bottomless well of sycophantic election lies, has endorsed the former governor. Several other high-profile Trump allies have signed on.

Their support of Greitens demonstrates once again that, in TrumpWorld, no qualification matters but personal fealty to Trump and his lies. Among Greitens’ ring-kissing antics has been to publicly claim that the Arizona recount could lead to the removal of President Joe Biden — an undebatable falsehood that even most prominent Trump supporters regard as far-fetched.

Still, Trump himself has remained coy about the Missouri primary, no doubt waiting to see which way the political winds blow in what is, so far, a four-way race. Right now, they’re blowing against Greitens. He raised less than $360,000 in the most recent quarter, well behind Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt ($1.3 million), Rep. Vicky Hartlzer ($831,000) and personal injury lawyer-turned-gun-toting vigilante Mark McCloskey ($561,000).

What Trump hasn’t done — and likely won’t do unless and until someone grovels even more zealously to him than Greitens has — is to forcefully denounce the ex-governor’s candidacy and declare him persona non grata in the party.

The GOP’s grownups must be holding their breath for that to happen. No former president in his right mind would back Greitens, but with this particular former president, all bets are off.

Jefferson City News Tribune. July 30, 2021.

Editorial: MoDOT’s bicentennial offering

Do you ever plug in your driving route on your phone only to be foiled by technology?

Your phone’s battery dies or it shuts off from the heat? Or it doesn’t properly navigate you because there’s no cell tower for miles? Or, even worse, you type in Mexico and it tries to take you to the country, not the city.

What would you think if you could have a tool to help you navigate without your phone, or even the need for any technology? That would be the ideal backup, at least.

The Missouri Department of Transportation makes such a thing for the motoring public: It’s called a map.

You can up a copy from your local MoDOT district office or at the Highway Gardens Expo Center at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.

If you pick up a copy now, you can get the Bicentennial Edition of the Official Missouri Highway Map, which celebrates 200 years of travel in the Show-Me State.

It features a brief history of travel in Missouri, beginning before the state was ratified on Aug. 10, 1821, through frontier days and into the state’s modern era with 33,830 miles of state-maintained routes, 4,800 miles of railroad tracks, 1,380 miles of Interstate highways, 125 public-use airports and 15 public ports.

The map is also great for locating public-use airports, hospitals, colleges and universities, national forests, state parks and conservation areas.

There are more than 4,000 highway shields and 1,500 towns shown on the front of the current map. More than 60 separate features are shown in this new map.

MoDOT said more than 1 million people have requested or picked up the maps over the past two years. It prints 1.3 million every two years.

If you can’t make it to the fair, you can order a state map by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or request a map online at modot.org/official-state-highway-map.

We encourage you to get a copy of MoDOT’s Bicentennial Edition of the Missouri map. Then celebrate our state’s 200th birthday by taking a road trip to one of our state’s great tourist destinations.

Kansas City Star. July 29, 2021.

Editorial: Putting students at needless risk with hit-or-miss masking should be unthinkable

Now that we know that the delta variant galloping through Kansas City can be more easily spread by even those who have been vaccinated than earlier versions of the coronavirus could be, Mayor Quinton Lucas had no choice but to issue a new mask mandate.

To those who complain that the guidance keeps changing, that’s because the virus keeps changing. And will keep right on mutating until a lot more of us get vaccinated. All of the vaccines approved for emergency use remain highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, including from the delta variant.

What next? Schools that haven’t already done so need to move to protect students, teachers and staff, too.

Most districts — Kansas City Public Schools and Kansas City Kansas Public Schools are exceptions — have not yet decided to require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in their buildings. Leaders in the Hickman Mills district, which is in Kansas City, say they will follow the mayor’s lead but haven’t announced that publicly yet.

“The district wants to do all it can to keep students, staff and our community as safe as possible,” Hickman Mills spokeswoman Marissa Cleaver Wamble said in a statement.

Across the state line in Kansas, the Shawnee Mission school district is the only one of the six districts in Johnson County requiring students to wear masks this fall. And that’s only for elementary school children — kids younger than 12 — who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In other districts in the county, masks are optional.

Have these districts forgotten that when students returned to in-person classes after a year of learning remotely, even with mask-wearing required, many schools saw a number of COVID infection outbreaks? In several cases, schools were closed briefly because so many students and teachers were quarantined after being exposed to the virus. That’s what will surely happen again, maybe in greater numbers, if kids come back to school with no mask requirement in place. But that doesn’t have to happen.

Again, remember that the delta variant of the virus has changed the game. Until now, health leaders have said coronavirus was less of a threat to young children. But now many of those getting very sick are children. It’s not that the delta variant is more likely to affect children than adults, but that children under 12 are more likely to be infected because they haven’t gotten a vaccine. And the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated.

The delta variant replicates twice as fast inside the body, making people sicker faster.

Cases of COVID-19 here are at a point where all residents of Missouri and most of eastern Kansas should wear masks indoors, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC now says that everyone — including students in kindergarten through high school, teachers and staff — should wear a mask in school, regardless of vaccination status. After that new guidance came out on Tuesday, Park Hill School District leaders put out a statement “strongly recommending” everyone wear a mask.

School officials said they were following the CDC guidance, but they aren’t. What they are doing is passing the decision on to parents and putting students and their staff at risk.

The CDC wasn’t advising that municipal and school leaders recommend masks. It was saying, ‘You need to make this happen.’ That requires a mandate.

Districts ought to know by now that a recommendation only means some will do the smart and right thing. Others won’t. Which is exactly what got us here. And it isn’t as though required vaccinations in schools is an all-new concept.

In Missouri, only 40.9% of the population has been fully vaccinated. In Kansas, it’s 44%. These low rates are not due to any lack of accessibility — vaccines are available, free and lifesaving.

Knowing you can die from this thing, as some 611,000 Americans already have, and still refusing the shot at this point is more obstinance than hesitance. Putting children who can’t yet get the vaccine at needless risk with hit-and-miss masking policies should be unthinkable.

END