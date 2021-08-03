Editorial Roundup: Illinois

Bloomington Pantagraph. August 1, 2021.

Editorial: The McLean County public has been cut off from police scanners. Why that’s a concern.

Local law enforcement agencies should reexamine blocking media outlets from hearing live scanner traffic.

As reported by The Pantagraph last week, McLean County departments within the past year have moved to an encrypted system that means only they can hear radio traffic. While other departments have granted special access to the press, that hasn’t happened here.

We believe that’s a mistake.

Media organizations, including this one, for decades used police, fire and emergency radio traffic to carry out an essential part of our job and report on public safety.

When there was an incident that could put the public in danger, we gathered information or went to the scene and started our reporting. If there was a crime, we relayed to the citizenry what police could tell us. We worked the phones. We found sources.

In other words, the chatter was what started the reporting — the equivalent of a news tip, a piece of material that had to be substantiated just like everything else. The Pantagraph specifically outlines proper use of scanner traffic in our crime-reporting guidelines posted online.

Of course, not everyone verified. A growing community of people online listened to radio traffic and posted uncorroborated details, including personal information.

Law enforcement responded by locking it all down. At first blush, that’s understandable.

Clearly there are legitimate privacy and safety concerns with a wide-open feed. Criminals could be listening in and evading police — or worse.

We and other media organizations have no interest in compromising officer wellbeing or hearing tactical details. What we do have an interest in is hearing important public safety information and telling the community about it in a timely fashion, as the media has done for years.

Others agree.

Colorado lawmakers included media language in a rule requiring encrypted radio traffic. A policy “may include a process for granting such access, such as verification of media credentials, and reasonable restrictions on the use of radio monitoring equipment.”

In California, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, in 2019 wrote a bill to have police provide media access on request.

“As much as this is an issue of transparency and right-of-access, Assemblymember Gloria also sees this as a public safety issue,” a spokesman told the Palm Springs Desert Sun. “We rely on media outlets to provide emergency information to the public and much of that is garnered through their access to police radio communications.”

The Daily Coloradoan newspaper and other outlets across the country have written agreements about what can and can’t be used. In some cases, the keys can be taken away for violating the rules.

Other departments provide access to outlets that had been granted police credentials.

Adam Scott Wandt, who teaches about technology and law enforcement at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2019 that “in my opinion, the best practice, without a doubt, would be to provide encryption codes and radios to bona fide members of the media. Locking out the media altogether causes a situation that’s ripe for fraud and abuse of power.”

That may seem a little extreme, but we do believe there’s a middle ground that should be considered. In speaking to law enforcement leadership, none could cite examples of a media outlet using scanner traffic inappropriately. There’s no reason to believe any would suddenly act somehow different now.

Without a compromise, the one who ultimately loses is the public in need of important information when news happens.

Champaign News-Gazette. August 1, 2021.

Editorial: Another coronavirus crackdown in the offing?

Free at last? Doesn’t look like it.

Here we go again? Unfortunately.

Frustrating as it is, the powers that be in

Illinois are resorting to mask mandates/suggestions in response to a new outbreak of the coronavirus that includes even those who have been vaccinated.

Locally, the University of Illinois is requiring masks to enter its buildings while Parkland College is recommending masks and hoping for compliance. Public libraries in Champaign and Urbana are requiring masks.

Statewide, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that face coverings are now required in all state facilities for both those who have been vaccinated and those who have not.

Pritzker attributed his decision to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a majority of the state’s 102 counties “are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.”

“Vaccines work — but we cannot promise those protections for every single future variant if we allow this virus to spread and mutate unchecked in our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Janel L. Forde, Director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, said, “masking up is a step that we all can take to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The CDC reports that the risk of virus transmission is “substantial” in Champaign, Macon, Douglas and Piatt counties. It is described as “high” in Vermilion and Ford counties.

State and local officials are attributing this setback in addressing the virus’s spread to the large numbers of people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

It reports that 48% of Champaign County’s population has been fully vaccinated and a much higher vaccination rate of nearly 80% of the elderly, the most vulnerable population segment.

In contrast, just 28% of Vermilion

County’s population is fully vaccinated, while

63% of those 65 and older have been.

Ford County shows a population vaccination rate of 41% and a rate of 76% amid those 65 and older.

It’s imperative to get those numbers higher, if only to stave off more obnoxious restrictions on people’s activities. Didn’t people get enough of that over the past year of lockdowns, business closings, Zoom meetings and all the other disastrous consequences of this sickening pandemic?

Of course, some may wonder what the point of getting a vaccination is if Pritzker and others are going to impose mask mandates anyway.

It’s a fair question, but in the end irrelevant. The mandates are back and will only expand if people don’t step up and do the smart thing both for themselves and society as a whole.

It seems obvious that many people — both here and elsewhere — don’t have an opinion on the efficacy of the available vaccines but a position of opposition to any involvement with them.

One can attribute that to the unfortunate politicization of the vaccine issue that goes back to 2020 when people like then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris was expressing skepticism of what she called “Trump vaccines.”

Actually, they are vaccines produced by brilliant scientists at major drug companies, and they work. Unless those vulnerable to the virus have a compelling medical reason not to do so, those unvaccinated should get their shots.

It seems clear from the local reports that those who have been hospitalized as a consequence of the virus are overwhelmingly unvaccinated. They get the sickest and they remain in the hospital the longest.

What’s the point of running that risk? There isn’t one. Just do it.

Chicago Sun-Times. August 2, 2021.

Editorial: Stop the stall. Enact a strong pro-climate energy bill for Illinois

House speaker and Senate president need to step up before time runs out.

If Illinois is to move more quickly into a clean energy future, state Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Chris Welch must make it happen. Promptly.

A comprehensive energy bill in the Legislature that would ensure Illinois is doing its part to combat manmade climate change is stalled in a showdown between labor unions on one side and environmentalists and backers of equity in the growing renewable energy industry on the other.

Both sides say they are at an impasse, which is unconscionable at a time when new and more terrifying climate catastrophes are erupting all around us.

Jobs and climate on the line

Organized labor supports subsidies for Exelon that would protect well over 1,000 union jobs at two nuclear plants that are threatened with closure. But the unions also support protecting fossil-fuel-burning jobs, including at the downstate Prairie State coal plant, Illinois’ biggest carbon polluter. So far, organized labor has enjoyed enough support in the Legislature to ensure that no bill can pass without its backing.

But environmentalists, for their part, argue that any bill that keeps fossil-fuel-burning plants open indefinitely is not pro-climate. They have agreed to allow the Prairie State coal plant to remain open for 14 years, and for 10 more years after that if it can capture 90% of its carbon emissions. But they insist that a line be drawn. They want the generation of electrical power in Illinois to be carbon-free by 2050.

Environmentalists are reluctant to give Exelon subsidies to keep nuclear plants running unless the subsidies are part of a significantly more ambitious effort to create a climate-friendly power sector. They also contend that organized labor’s demand for paying prevailing wages on every project in the renewable energy business, large and small, would block minority-owned companies from getting a foothold.

Like organized labor, the environmentalists appear to have the clout to block any bill they oppose. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he wants a strong pro-climate energy bill.

Federal bailout falls short

On Monday, Exelon warned that a $6 billion federal program to bail out unprofitable nuclear plants won’t keep the energy company from closing the two Illinois plants, at Byron and Dresden, because the federal money would have to be appropriated each year; it could not be counted on. Last week, Exelon filed decommissioning reports for the two plants.

If the two nuclear plants close, the energy they generate likely would have to be generated instead, for now, by power plants that burn natural gas and emit greenhouse gases. As it stands, Byron is scheduled to close in September and Dresden in November. Illinois could see the largest increase in carbon emissions in the country.

The Legislature needs to act this month.

In a letter on Monday to Pritzker and leaders of the General Assembly, Climate Jobs Illinois, a coalition of labor unions, accused environmentalists of negotiating in bad faith. In response, the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, which includes environmental advocacy groups and other stakeholders, argued that it is the unions that keep moving the negotiating goalposts. In his own letter Monday, Pritzker also said “pro-coal” forces have moved the goalposts.

Longing for the days of Madigan

Talks have reached such a low that some negotiators are longing for the days of former House Speaker Michael Madigan. Whenever negotiations on a crucial piece of legislation hit an impasse back then, one negotiator quietly said, Madigan would call everybody together and essentially say, “You get this, you get this and you get this” — and a bill would get passed.

Here’s a sign of how far things have gone off the rails: Illinois has already set aside more than $300 million — money collected from power utility customers — to boost the solar installation industry in the state. But if the money is not appropriated by the end of August, it must be returned. Yet, the Legislature has been unable to agree to free up the money immediately, separately from the larger energy bill discussions, which should be a no-brainer.

On Monday afternoon, Harmon’s office issued a statement saying “the Senate intends to keep discussions going with stakeholders,” suggesting that lawmakers now will play a bigger role in negotiations rather than leave it to labor and environmental negotiators to take the lead.

But that’ll work only if the Legislature’s two top leaders — Welch and Harmon — are willing to twist some arms to achieve a strongly pro-climate bill.

