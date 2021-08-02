Louisville government buildings to begin requiring masks

Louisville officials are requiring masks in government buildings, prompted by a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The new Metro Government policy takes effect Monday. It also extends to city-owned vehicles when another person is present. The city said the policy applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccinated status.

Kentucky's largest city has seen a tripling of cases over the last three weeks, the city said in a release.

“This is an urgent step to halt this pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Our community must once again work together so that we can we move forward — not backward — against this dastardly virus.”

The mayor also urged other Louisville employers to recommend masking.

The mayor's office said about 47% of Louisville residents are fully vaccinated and 55% have received at least one shot.