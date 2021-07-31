University paying tuition, housing for vaccinated students

The University of Southern Mississippi is offering students the chance to get money off their tuition and room and board if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each week until Oct. 15, the names of five vaccinated students will be drawn for the chance to win prizes.

“The best way for our students to stay healthy, stay connected, and stay in class this fall is by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all of our students to do their part and get vaccinated for COVID-19 now, if they haven’t already done so,” Dee Dee Anderson, USM vice president for student affairs, said in a news release.

A student will have the chance each week to have their fall 2021 semester tuition covered, a benefit worth about $4,600. Students can also win a $2,000 housing credit, $1,000 in dining dollars, a parking decal worth $414 and a $300 bookstore voucher.

Sixty incentives will be awarded to University of Southern Mississippi students during the 12 weeks. To be eligible, students must be enrolled at the university for the fall 2021 semester, and they must submit their completed, official COVID-19 vaccination record online. Vaccinations are available for students and employees at the university's on-campus clinic.