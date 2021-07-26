Beshear urges masks in schools to try to avoid disruptions

Kentucky school districts should consider requiring all adults and students to wear masks in schools to minimize the risk of disrupting in-person learning, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday while reporting an escalating coronavirus surge fueled by the delta variant.

With schools reopening in coming weeks, the governor urged school district leaders to follow a set of recommendations to try to avoid disruptions that hampered the previous academic year.

“If school districts don’t embrace mitigation efforts, we are not going to be in school every day," Beshear said. "It’s because the delta variant is going to stop you from ultimately having your students in (class) like you want to.”

The governor expressed concern about the speed of the escalation, with statewide coronavirus cases tripling in two weeks due to the more aggressive delta variant.

“This is an escalation that is happening primarily in unvaccinated Kentuckians, and the solution remains the same — get vaccinated," Beshear said.

Districts are encouraged to require all unvaccinated adults and students to wear a mask when in class or other indoor school settings. The same should apply for students under age 12, since they aren’t eligible for vaccinations.

To optimize safety and minimize disruptions, districts should take the extra step to require all students and adults to wear a mask when in class and other indoor settings, Beshear said.