Masks again required in St. Louis area amid COVID-19 rise

Ambulance crews unload equipment at the DoubleTree Hotel on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Springfield, Mo. The crews are part of a medical team that was sent to Springfield to help transport COVID-19 patients in the area. (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP) AP

The St. Louis area has become one of the first in the country to reinstate mask requirements amid a rise in cases that health officials are blaming on low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

Despite pushback from some elected officials, face coverings became mandatory Monday in indoor public places and on public transportation in St. Louis city and St. Louis County for everyone age 5 or older — even for those who are vaccinated. Wearing masks outdoors is strongly encouraged, especially in group settings.

“For those who are vaccinated this may feel like punishment, punishment for doing the right thing,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, said at a news conference Monday. “I’ve heard that and I feel that frustration. While the vaccination can protect against serious illness, it can’t protect you from being infected with COVID-19 and passing it onto someone else, someone who may be more vulnerable.”

The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas see a big uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri.

Missouri ranks fourth nationally in the most new cases per capita in the past 14 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Just 47.2% of Missourians have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine, which is far below the national rate of 56.8%, state and federal data shows.

Several state and local elected officials immediately objected when the requirement was first announced last week, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis County Councilmen Tim Fitch.

Fitch urged people to get vaccinated Monday but said Page was wrong to act without the support of the county commission.

“Let us have the conversation,” he said, noting that state law changed in June to put new restrictions on the imposition of public health restrictions.

Schmitt, who is running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, said he planned to file a lawsuit on Monday to block the city and county from enforcing the renewed mandate.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said that Schmitt would not be successful. She noted that he filed an unsuccessful lawsuit last year against the Chinese government over the coronavirus, alleging that nation’s officials are to blame for the global pandemic.

“I wish that he would put more of his attention toward serving the people of the state of Missouri," she said, “and holding our health and safety paramount instead of filing frivolous lawsuits that waste taxpayer dollars."

Page, a Democrat, was critical of what he described as “creating distractions for political gain."

“As some passionate supporters of the previous president hold on tight to bombast and misinformation, we are laser focused on protecting the health and welfare of people in our communities," he said. “Masks provide the freedom to move about in our community as vaccinations continue and our efforts continue to get as many people vaccinated as possible in our community and across the country."

Page, who also is an anesthesiologist, said colleagues are telling him about people begging to be vaccinated while they are hospitalized in intensive care, struggling to breathe and facing the prospect of being place on a ventilator.

“Then is not the time to get a vaccine," he said. “Don’t think this won’t happen to you."

Dr. Clay Dunagan of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the situation is growing dire.

“We simply have contagion rates that are unacceptably high and unless we do something to put a barrier between the infected and the uninfected, we are going to see that rate escalate,” he said.