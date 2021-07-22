Beshear uses ex-Trump official’s words in urging COVID shots

Kentucky's Democratic governor on Thursday highlighted a warning from a top Trump administration health official in urging those resisting the COVID-19 vaccine to get the shots, as the delta variant causes a spike in coronavirus cases.

After months of imploring people to get vaccinated, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the unvaccinated likely won't listen to him. So he recounted the warning from Scott Gottlieb, who served as head of the Food and Drug Administration under former President Donald Trump.

Gottlieb said recently that for most unvaccinated Americans who become infected with the delta variant, the virus will be the most serious they get in their lifetime.

"That should encourage every single Kentuckian who is eligible that has not gotten vaccinated to get out there and get vaccinated,” Beshear said.

Beshear also noted the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while Trump was in office.

“There’s no politics in this thing,” the governor said.

Trump overwhelmingly carried Republican-leaning Kentucky when he won the presidency in 2016 and again in 2020 when he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Coronavirus cases have risen for three straight weeks in Kentucky, and Beshear predicted this week's case numbers will exceed last week's. Kentucky reported 1,054 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the highest one-day total since March 11. The delta variant is blamed for most new cases.