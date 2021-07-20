Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. July 18, 2021.

Editorial: Missouri lawmakers, cancel culture warriors against critical race theory

Missouri lawmakers plan to hold a meeting on Monday to “hear invited testimony regarding Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project,” according to a notice posted by the legislature’s Joint Education Committee.

Perhaps you’d like to give the group your thoughts on the subject? Too bad.

“No opportunity will be provided for public testimony,” the posting says. Written testimony can be submitted, but “only individuals or organizations testifying in person will be entered into the committee minutes.” Oh.

The list of invited guests won’t be made available until Monday, but we can guess where this is going. In May, state Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin — the committee’s chair — asked Gov. Mike Parson for a special session to “prevent or curtail” the teaching of critical race theory, which she called “divisive and unnecessary.”

So the hearing is a political charade. The committee’s leadership has no interest at all in understanding how American history is actually taught in Missouri, or how it should be taught, or how students should learn the full story of their state, and country.

Which is cancel culture at its finest.

“Public hearing testimony should be open to all of the public, not just an elite set of invited guests,” said state Rep. Ingrid Burnett of Kansas City, a Democrat and a member of the committee conducting the hearing.

“Not including written statements in the record just creates the suspicion of censorship and an infringement of free speech,” she said. Burnett plans to attend the session.

The teaching of critical race theory is the current target of right-wing rage in Missouri, as readers know. Never mind the lack of evidence that anyone is teaching it, or that critics even know what it is.

But there is political mileage in exploiting fear, and Republicans in the legislature mean to exploit it.

State Sen. Lauren Arthur, another Kansas City Democrat, will attend the hearing, reluctantly. “I wish the legislature would … focus on real issues facing our state rather than culture war controversies manufactured by conservative media,” she told us in an email.

We wish that, too. Sadly, though, Missourians must pay attention, because the critical race theory wrestling match is starting to cause real harm in the state.

Parents in the Rockwood School District near St. Louis have battled over diversity and inclusion in their schools’ curriculum for more than a year, drawing national attention. The Columbia Public Schools are trying to figure it out. The school board in Jefferson City has put CRT under the microscope.

Missouri state Sen. Mike Moon, and more than 60 of his legislative colleagues, want Parson to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory by bypassing lawmakers and issuing an executive order. As long as we’re bleaching American history, it seems, we might as well discard representative government as well.

We have said that Missouri should not censor the 1619 Project, which won a Pulitzer Prize, or prohibit real teaching about race. We’ve also said students should hear good-faith criticism of the series, and the theory, so they can make up their own minds. All voices should be heard.

That, of course, is exactly the opposite of what the Missouri Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education has in mind for Monday.

___

St. Louis Post-Dispatch. July 18, 2021.

Editorial: As coronavirus mutates rapidly, GOP leaders must act to avert more disaster

Alarge, uncontrolled human experiment is taking place across Missouri, where the deadly delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated. A pair of new, peer-reviewed studies released on July 7 and 8 demonstrate just how reckless this experiment has become. This research shows that the delta variant, created by mutations in the original virus, has now developed strategies to evade key immune responses in the body.

As many as three-quarters of new coronavirus infections in Missouri are caused by the delta variant, which was first identified in India and has since spread around the world. The delta variant first appeared in southwest Missouri in June and has since caused hospital intensive care units in Springfield to reach capacity. Infections are on the rise again in St. Louis. The variant is more easily transmitted than the original virus and now is shown to have the ability to blunt the body’s immune response.

Those fully vaccinated should be protected against the delta variant, but people who received only one of the two-shot vaccine regimens produced by Pfizer or Moderna are not. Just 39.5% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated, compared with 48% of all Americans. That means 60% of Missourians are not protected.

All viruses mutate. The coronavirus doesn’t have an especially high rate of mutation compared with some other viruses such as Hepatitis C. But it has infected millions of people over the past 18 months, giving it tens of millions of opportunities to mutate.

Researchers from the French Pasteur Institute published findings in ongoing efforts to determine how long the vaccines’ protective effect will last in patients exposed to the delta variant. Pfizer indicates that people will need a booster of its vaccine before the end of the year.

U.S. scientists, meanwhile, examined two slightly different lineages of the delta variant. One of the variants they studied was found to be nearly 700% less likely to be neutralized by the immune system, while the second was about 300% less likely — an indication of how potent the variant is.

Without a fully vaccinated population, Missouri risks a new wave of infections that could quickly return the state to those anxious days of 2020, when the original virus was spreading and there were no effective treatments or vaccines. Even worse, Missourians risk becoming a breeding ground for new, more infectious and deadly variants that won’t respond to available vaccines.

Missouri’s political leaders, starting with Gov. Mike Parson, must recognize these warning signs and join doctors, nurses and public health professionals in urging people to get the vaccine without delay. Missouri’s hardest-hit counties are led or represented by Republicans, as are the Legislature and governor’s office. The time for politicizing this pandemic is over. By November, when flu season starts, it may already be too late to prevent disaster.

___

Jefferson City News Tribune. July 14, 2021.

Editorial: Team effort needed to prevent pregnancy-related deaths

Sixty-eight Missouri women died while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy in 2018, and mental health and substance abuse were two of the top contributing factors.

That finding of the state Department of Health and Senior Services’ latest annual pregnancy-associated mortality review is discouraging but not necessarily surprising.

On Tuesday, we reported on the new review, which aims to help the state understand the causes and contributing factors of maternal mortality so we can work to prevent them in the future.

The report found 82% of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable.

While it’s sad that deaths weren’t prevented, it’s encouraging that similar situations can be prevented in the future.

This prevention will need to be a team effort, with patients and their physicians leading the effort.

Screening failures were listed as a big contributing factor. Health providers, the report said, must perform depression/anxiety screenings and substance use disorder screenings on every patient at every interaction. This must be done not just through the pregnancy, but for a year afterward.

Then, doctors need to make referrals to mental health professionals, social workers and treatment programs when appropriate.

But these steps by physicians don’t do any good unless patients follow the protocols. This problem of “adherence” was listed as the third most common contributing factor in the deaths.

Also not surprising, two of the top recommendations were requests for more money from the Missouri Legislature.

The report said the Legislature should fund a statewide perinatal quality collaborative and provide immediate funding to establish a statewide perinatal consult center to provide telehealth services for substance use disorder and mental health conditions.

It’s easy to suggest throwing money at the problem. But money is tight, and that doesn’t always help.

Some of the recommendations continue to be addressed, such as the need for seat belt campaigns. (About 28% of pregnancy-associated deaths occurred in motor vehicle crashes.)

Also, as the report suggests, physicians may need to be better at screening and referring pregnant patients to specialists.

But we also believe personal responsibility plays a part, just as the health of baby and mother starts with her and her spouse working as a team.

