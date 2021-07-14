Tricycle built for special needs child is stolen in Tupelo

Someone stole a custom tricycle for a Mississippi child who has special needs, authorities said.

The tricycle belong to Ramsey Meadows, 13, was last seen on the evening of July 7 at his home in Tupelo, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. The following morning, it was gone from its usual spot under the carport.

Ramsey has Down Syndrome and autism, said his mother, Stacy Flowers. The family got the $2,100 tricycle two years ago through Medicaid. It’s designed to give special needs children greater mobility.

Tupelo police are searching for the tricycle.