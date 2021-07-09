69.6% of people 16 and up have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot

As of Wednesday, nearly 70% of Washingtonians age 16 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said.

The Washington State Department of Health said on Friday that the 69.6 percentage includes vaccination rates from the State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Gov. Jay Inslee had said earlier this year that the state would relax most COVID-19 restrictions on June 30 or when 70% of those 16 and up had received one vaccine dose.

Businesses across the state were allowed to return to pre-pandemic operations on June 30. One restriction remaining restriction is a 75% attendance cap on large indoor events of more than 10,000 people, unless vaccination verification is done and all attendees are vaccinated. Those restrictions will be reevaluated on July 31.

Additionally, the winner of the $1 million prize in the state's “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccination lottery will be announced on Tuesday. To be eligible people must receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and be entered into the state’s Immunization Information System by their vaccine provider by Sunday, officials said.