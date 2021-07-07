Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. July 6, 2021.

Editorial: Booker’s positions won’t mesh with voters

In the past several elections for U.S. Senate in our state, the Democratic Party has demonstrated that it has difficulty picking candidates who can defeat our two incumbent Republican senators in a deeply growing red state.

One would think the Democrats would get tired of running candidates who have little chance of winning and through their words and actions simply embarrass the party even more.

One only has to look at candidates such as former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who challenged U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2014. She will always be remembered as the candidate who could not tell Kentuckians if she voted for Barack Obama. Former candidate Jim Gray, who ran in 2016 against U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, was a left-winger who couldn’t distance himself from Obama and the policies of the national Democratic Party.

In 2020, we watched the Democrats pick another horrible candidate in Amy McGrath to run against McConnell. McGrath had an impressive military career for which she should be applauded, but when it came to politics she was a deeply flawed candidate who couldn’t distance herself from the values of the national Democratic Party. She initially said she would’ve voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Hours later, she backtracked after an uproar from her base and said she would’ve voted against his confirmation. At the end of the campaign, she spent $90 million and got beat by 20 percentage points.

These were just not good, centrist candidates.

In McConnell and Paul, we have known for years what they stand for. They stand for Kentucky, its people and traditional values. They’re for protecting the unborn, for less government intrusion in our lives, protecting our Second Amendment rights, supporting conservative Supreme Court nominees and standing up to the far-left’s socialist agenda.

Paul is up for reelection next year, and we believe has a very good chance of being reelected to his third term in the Senate. On Thursday, former state Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, announced he is running to unseat Paul.

Booker, who was narrowly defeated in the 2020 Democrat primary by McGrath, reprised his “hood to the holes” theme in hopes of forging an urban-rural coalition.

Booker is a well-known supporter of self-admitted socialist and two-time presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. That connection will certainly not help Booker in red state Kentucky as Sanders’ values and principles don’t even come close to aligning with Kentucky voters. This will be a huge problem for Booker coming out of the gate. Paul should continually hit him on this and rightfully so. It is also well known that Booker is a big supporter of the Green New Deal, which won’t play well at all in western and eastern Kentucky.

Booker is even a more progressive, to-the-left candidate than McGrath was. That’s pretty scary if you think about it. Booker has also made comments about defunding the police and advocated reparations for slavery.

Again, all of these positions will not play well in Kentucky and show a candidate that is simply out of touch with the people of Kentucky.

In his announcement, Booker said, “I’m counting down the days until they use the ‘N’ word about me.”

While we can’t 100% confirm it, we guess he was talking about McConnell and Paul, which if so is beyond reprehensible. To make a baseless comment like this when neither of these men have a history of this shows the nastiness of politics and the lengths people like Booker will go to stain someone’s character.

There is a reason that there hasn’t been a Democrat elected U.S. senator in Kentucky from 1992, and that is because the state Democratic Party has been hijacked by the national Democratic Party.

That is fine with us, but Booker is another example of a far-left candidate who we believe will get trounced by Paul as his colleagues before him have against McConnell and Paul and for good reason.

___

Ashland Daily Independent. July 2, 2021.

Editorial: Voluntary vision

The late Dr. E.B. Gevedon possessed rare qualities — gifts, really — that he utilized selflessly. That’s why he’s remembered so fondly.

As former Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore said, people are often selfish with their time. Gevedon, though, made an exceptional effort to set aside time to help push Ashland to be a better place.

While he wasn’t a commissioner or mayor, even the commissioners and mayors through the years would argue that Dr. Gevedon was just as impactful as they have been.

“He knew the importance of community involvement,” Gilmore said.

During The Daily Independent’s interview with Gilmore, the former mayor sort of issued a challenge.

“People need to step up. He did benevolent things that he did for the city of Ashland because he loved Ashland,” Gilmore said.

Gevedon’s vision will be difficult to match. He had vision for Central Park, he had vision for Broadway Square, he had vision for the G.C. Murphy Building he purchased.

Former City Attorney Sonny Martin called Gevedon’s death “stunning” and “breathtaking.”

As Commissioner Marty Gute reminded, Gevedon’s knowledge of the city’s history is unparalleled.

“Absolutely irreplaceable,” Gilmore said.

Dr. Gevedon will be sorely missed. We need more volunteers with his kind of vision.

___

Frankort State Journal. July 1, 2021.

Editorial: Data analyst training program may be a win-win for all involved

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson got a step closer to seeing one of his campaign goals, the Remote Worker Initiative, come to fruition Tuesday with the announcement of a program that will train city residents to become data analysts.

At least a dozen graduates of the training will be tapped for an apprenticeship program with Ernst & Young through Interapt, a Louisville-based software and digital workforce development company.

Wilkerson was joined at City Hall by local philanthropists Anna Marie and Richard Rosen, Gov. Andy Beshear and representatives from Kentucky State University, Frankfort Independent Schools and large corporations to announce the news of the training program, which is slated to start this summer.

“This concept is something that Layne has been talking about from before the time that he ran for office — to really benefit Frankfort by attracting people to live here and work here,” said Richard Rosen, who along with his wife, donated $100,000 to cover the cost of training seven Frankfort Independent Schools participants.

The hope is that by involving the city school district graduates of the training program they will opt to make their homes in the capital city.

“We’ve got too many people who work here and don’t live here,” Richard Rosen added.

We couldn’t agree more. We think the training program has the potential to be a win-win for the city, schools, employers and workers. In fact, one of the many lessons we learned from the coronavirus pandemic is the value of remote working for employees, companies and families.

“For those cities that are unwilling or unable to adapt, it’s going to present a challenge. But for those cities who recognize the opportunity and seize upon it, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” Wilkerson said during the press conference.

“Today, I want to say that we are staking our claim as a city that is going to rise up and meet that challenge to introduce remote work and create that initiative here in Frankfort.”

According to Interapt CEO Ankur Gopal, the company’s goal is to add 10,000 technology jobs to the state.

Training program applicants must be city residents and high school graduates. For more information, visit https://interapt.com/advanced-analytics-accelerator/.

