Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Topeka Capital-Journal. June 25, 2021.

Editorial: Delta variant surging in Missouri and Colorado. It’s time for unvaccinated Kansans to step up.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is at our doorstep.

Figures collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Delta surging in Missouri and Colorado. And with our neighbors now grappling with this more contagious variant, how long will it be before it tears through Kansas as well?

It could well already be here. The challenge with determining how different mutations of COVID spread is that you have to perform special testing on the samples. The more testing you do, as former President Trump once fumed, the more cases you’ll find.

Why is Delta concerning?

In short, it’s a type of COVID-19 shown to be far more contagious than any other previous iteration. That means it can tear through unvaccinated communities like wildfire. We saw the dire consequences earlier this year in India, with hospitals overwhelmed by severely ill people, and country-wide shortages of medical oxygen. Scientists are trying to determine whether the variant causes more severe illness.

The good news? Vaccines work against Delta. Studies have repeatedly shown that fully vaccinated people have nearly as much protection against Delta as they do against any other type of COVID-19.

The bad news? You need to be fully vaccinated. No showing up for the first of two vaccine appointments and then blowing off the second. Data shows that the first shot alone is less effective at stopping Delta.

And if you’re not vaccinated at all? Watch out.

For everyone out there who hasn’t been vaccinated yet — and we know there’s a good number of you — it’s time to get your shot. We’re incredibly lucky in the United States to have an abundance of excellent vaccines, with minimal side effects. You can walk into a grocery store or pharmacy to receive one, and you will begin to protect yourself against all of the currently circulating varieties of COVID.

The vaccines have been tested thoroughly, have been approved by the FDA and have been proven not only to prevent symptoms but also to actually prevent you from catching or spreading COVID. They are incredible scientific accomplishments.

We shouldn’t just be vaccinated — we should feel incredible pride at what our fellow men and women have managed to do.

So get that vaccine. Stop Delta in its tracks, and let’s keep this nationwide recovery going.

___

Lawrence Journal-World. June 25, 2021.

Editorial: More voices needed to help Douglas County businesses grow

A new organization is forming that deserves the attention of anyone who wants to see Douglas County be as prosperous as it can be.

About 50 people Friday morning showed up at the KU School of Business for the inaugural event of Douglas County CORE. The organization is basically an “entrepreneurship enabler.” A lot of Douglas County residents probably have never heard that phrase, which is understandable but less than desirable.

Lawrence and Douglas County need to do a lot more work on fostering entrepreneurship. Certainly seeds have been planted and some organizations are working very hard at it today. The community just needs a bigger group of entrepreneur evangelicals and a more focused effort.

This group can be part of that effort. It won’t be the organization that does everything or owns the idea of entrepreneurship in Douglas County. It will need to work with other groups like KU, The Chamber and local governments that have created strategic plans and have their own ideas for how to make Douglas County the most prosperous place it can be.

The group likely will be a good resource on the front lines of the battle to build new businesses. The CORE in its name stands for Connections, Opportunities and Resources. It will work to make all of those more plentiful for people who want to start a business.

It is possible the group can also help the community settle on a vision of prosperity. This page long has advocated that the community needs to do more to identify the competitive advantages it has over other communities as it relates to our desire to succeed. Too often we talk about how we want to be a great place to live but fail to recognize that we are competing with so many other places that have that same vision. What advantages can we capitalize on to put us ahead of the pack?

The group also will be a good place to discuss ideas that may take some work to get comfortable with. For instance, Lawrence City Manager Craig Owens was one of the first speakers at the event. He talked about the importance of bringing outside investors into Lawrence and Douglas County to do projects.

“Once we get on the radar of some large investors outside the community, I think they will get very excited about what we have to offer here,” Owens told the group.

Those were encouraging words to some, but probably less so to others. There certainly have been projects where outside groups seemed to have been punished by the community for having been from someplace else and trying to do a project here. Being a large investor is not always smiled upon in some Douglas County circles.

Groups like this can help flesh out those ideas and perhaps start changing some attitudes in the broader community. One way that may be possible is by having as diverse a group of people as possible.

There are positive signs on that front too. While many of the traditional economic development leaders were in the room for this first meeting, there also were new faces. And it really does seem that the group isn’t owned by any of the usual organizations that may start such an effort. Kyle Johnson, the owner of the promising local tech startup Bixy, is one of the organizers of the event. Marlin Bates, director of Douglas County K-State Research and Extension, is one of the other organizers of the event. That’s a new type of voice for Douglas County on this subject.

Now, we just need to get more of them. People who are interested in becoming involved in Douglas County CORE can reach out to Bates at the extension office, which is at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. His email address is batesm@ksu.edu.

END