New Orleans doughnut chain expands to Mississippi

A New Orleans-based doughnut shop chain is branching into Mississippi.

District Donuts already has five locations in New Orleans and one at a Las Vegas hotel. Now, the Clarion Ledger reports, the business is taking over a space in Jackson's Bellhaven Center. A complete remodeling of the space will include indoor and outdoor seating.

District (full name “District Donuts. Sliders. Brew.” to reflect its menu of craft doughnuts, specialty coffee and sliders) is taking over the spot that was home to Campbell's Craft Donuts.

That popular shop closed in February after struggling to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belhaven Town Center Developer David Turner said he saw District as an opportunity to build on the doughnut shop concept.

“We hope bringing a New Orleans concept to a sister city right down the street serves people well because we value the city of Jackson, the South and the region that we are in,” District co-owner Aaron Vogel said.