Historic Mississippi Inn to reopen after virus shutdown

A historic northwest Mississippi building complex with 19th century roots has been purchased by a nonprofit economic development group and will reopen as a hotel this fall after closing down during the pandemic.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that the Greenville Inn and Suites building was purchased from the Mississippi Levee Board in June by Main Street Greenville, a division of Greater Greenville Development Foundation. The plan is for it to re-open as a 36-room, boutique hotel in September.

The Levee Board most recently leased the building to TROP Casino, which operated it as a hotel. The hotel closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and TROP did not renew its lease.

“The Levee Board is thrilled that the Greater Greenville Development Foundation wanted to purchase the hotel. It is a win-win for downtown Greenville, GGDF, and the Levee Board,” said Peter Nimrod, the chief engineer of the Levee Board. “They will do an excellent job in preserving a downtown landmark and will run a very successful and unique hotel for visitors to stay while visiting Greenville.”

The property was originally comprised of a bank built in 1880 and the Levee Board Building built in 1883. The Levee Board acquired the bank in 1919. In 1997 the property was converted into a hotel and a third building was erected, creating a courtyard between the two original buildings.