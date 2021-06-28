NC Zoo to drop requirement for reservations on July 1

The North Carolina Zoo is ending the requirement for visitors to make reservations in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

A statement from the zoo says reservations will no longer be required beginning July 1. The zoo will still require visitors who ae not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing. When the zoo reopened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, reservations were required to limit the number of visitors to the zoo, which is outside of Asheboro.

In recent months, the zoo has welcomed an elephant, a polar bear and 12 red wolf pups.