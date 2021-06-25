Wife of Colorado political strategist missing in collapse

The wife of a Democratic political strategist from Colorado is among those missing in the condo building that partially collapsed outside Miami.

Michael Stratton told Denver's KDVR-TV that he was talking on the phone with his wife Cassondra Stratton Thursday around 1:30 a.m. when the building collapsed.

“She described that the building was shaking and then…the phone went dead,” said Stratton, who flew to Florida after learning of the collapse.

He described his wife as "the most fun full of life person you could ever meet.”

According to the website for his law firm, Stratton, who works in both Denver and Washington, has spent decades working with Democrats in Colorado, including the campaigns of Sen. Michael Bennet and former Gov. John Hickenlooper. He also worked in the administrations of former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.

Stratton told Denver's KMGH-TV that and his wife spent much of their quarantine during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the condo, which they have owned for four years.

Stratton was at the reunification center set up near the collapse site Friday, a spokesperson for Stratton’s law firm, Lara Day, told The Associated Press.