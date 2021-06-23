Just over half of Idaho adults have received COVID vaccine

Just over half of Idaho adults have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine — about two months after the 50% mark was reached nationwide.

Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said during a press conference Tuesday that the state is unlikely to meet the national goal of at least 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4. Still, she said the state continues to make gains in vaccination rates.

Idaho has the eighth lowest adult partial COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many Idaho residents are still reluctant to vaccinate themselves and their children, and some rural areas have sparse vaccine access. Because of that hesitancy, Shaw-Tulloch said the state is employing a variety of tactics to increase vaccine confidence and accessibility.

State officials are training pediatricians and other healthcare providers on how to administer and talk to patients about the vaccine, and grants are being offered to vaccine providers for mobile clinics and other efforts to increase access. One grant recipient is partnering with Boise-area events like the Treefort music festival to encourage people to get the vaccine while enjoying music and other amenities.