Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Tupelo Daily Journal. June 16, 2021.

Editorial: Whatever you call it, Mississippi needs health care remedy

Among his priorities for the next legislative session, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wants lawmakers to tackle improving the delivery of health care. “Delivery of health care” encompasses a number of issues for Hosemann, but it is also his way of approaching that taboo topic of Medicaid expansion.

Hosemann’s latest approach is seemingly to talk about it without calling it by name. He’s blunt about his reasoning, too. In a meeting with the Daily Journal editorial board in May, he said he didn’t want people to get caught up on monikers and trigger words. At the State of the Region meeting in Tupelo, he made similar remarks.

In essence, Hosemann wants to approach any talk of Medicaid expansion via a more wholistic approach to health care in the state. Mississippians face several impediments to receiving adequate access to health care. Likewise, medical providers have certain concerns and issues that face them. And there is no single cure for all of them – not even Medicaid expansion. So, in that way, Hosemann’s approach makes not just political but practical sense, as well.

However, the glaring and growing reality is that the lack of Medicaid expansion in Mississippi is hurting our health care system. Continued threats to lack of access in rural areas, cost-savings for hospitals and health care coverage for working people who do not have employer-provided health care could all be addressed through Medicaid expansion.

It is sad that Hosemann has to take this approach to debating health care, but he recognizes an ugly truth about the state of our political discourse: Too many state leaders are incapable of debating an important issue because it once was politically advantageous to vilify it, and now they are too weak-willed to even contemplate changing their position.

But there are other state leaders, like Hosemann, who have kept an open mind and are willing to listen to what their constituents are telling them. Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, recently said he believes it is time for a new discussion about Medicaid expansion for just that reason.

“I’m hearing from farmers, who are small business owners employing as many as 10 employees, that want health insurance for their families and their employees,” he wrote in a guest column to the Daily Journal. “Some of the largest corporations in the state are located in the district I represent, and they are expressing their desire to expand Medicaid for their employees and their families.”

Neither McMahan nor Hosemann are outright advocating for Medicaid expansion, but neither are refusing to consider it, either. They welcome a discussion because with serious issues facing Mississippi’s health care system, it would be irresponsible to ignore any possible solution.

As Hosemann put it in Tupelo last week: “I’ll tell you what I’m for, I’m for working people having the ability to have health care. You’ve got a mom making $50,000 and a dad making $50,000 – which is good money – but she gets cancer, and it breaks the family.”

Whatever you want to call it, it is time for Mississippi lawmakers to have a real conversation about the best solutions to our health care woes – and that includes taking an honest look at Medicaid expansion.

___

(McComb) The Enterprise-Journal. June 18, 2021.

Editorial: A tale of deer and wolves

Anyone driving at night along the highways and rural roads in Mississippi, especially during the fall and winter, knows that you must continually scan the roadsides for signs of movement.

That’s because somewhere along the way, there could be deer close to the road who are about to wander in front of your fast-moving vehicle, threatening not just the automobile but the lives of the occupants inside it.

But there may be a natural way to reduce this risk: Add some wolves into the mix. That’s what a study in Wisconsin suggests, according to a recent article in The Atlantic.

Although Mississippi thinks it has it bad with deer-vehicle collisions, Wisconsin has it five times worse — with 20,000 reported collisions a year. A trio of college researchers who specialize in environmental economics say the numbers would be even higher if not for Wisconsin’s wolf population.

They analyzed 22 years of data, comparing Wisconsin counties with wolf populations to those without. They calculated, somewhat guardedly, that wolves have reduced deer-vehicle crashes by one-fourth in that state, saving nearly $11 million a year — some 63 times more than what was paid out in compensation for the loss of livestock and pets that the wolves caused.

How do wolves reduce deer-vehicle collisions? They kill some of the deer, but they scare many more of them away, causing the deer to stay deeper in the woods and farther away from civilization and passing automobiles.

Apparently wolves also are smarter about keeping their distance from roadways. According to The Atlantic article, during a recent 12-month period, there were only 21 reported cases of collisions in Wisconsin between a vehicle and a wolf. Not only are such encounters rare, but they’re a lot less dangerous, at least to humans, than running into a 300-pound buck.

Skeptics of the study say its conclusions require more validation. The authors acknowledge their economic analysis could be off, since they didn’t take into account some direct and indirect costs created by a large wolf population, including “the sadness of seeing your animals killed, the effects on livestock productivity because animals are stressed, and the money farmers spend on protecting their animals,” as one of the researchers put it.

Plus there’s always the risk of unintended consequences, when a remedy ends up creating a bigger headache than the problem it was intended to solve. Kudzu is a good reminder of that.

Still, the prospect of using wolves to cut down on vehicle collisions with deer is intriguing. If it worked, it could be beneficial not only to people. It could also help out the deer, which stand a better chance of surviving a run-in with a wolf than with a car.

___

(Columbus) The Dispatch. June 22, 2021.

Editorial: A downtown liability becomes an asset

Normally when taxpayers take a 38-percent bath on a real estate deal, there’s little cause for optimism.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting — the last meeting for Mayor Robert Smith and councilmen Bill Gavin and Charlie Box — the council voted unanimously to sell the old Gilmer Inn property to Financial Concepts, a local company, for $270,000, which is the property’s appraised value. Six years ago, the city purchased the property at a cost of $425,000, so Tuesday’s decision means the city lost $155,000 on the deal.

There will be some who point to the transaction as another example of the city’s poor financial management and there is some merit to that view, certainly.

But in the case of the Gilmer Inn, there were and remain other factors that should not be ignored when the matter is viewed more broadly.

At the time of the 2015 sale, the Gilmer Inn had deteriorated to the point that it was both an eyesore, an embarrassment and a threat to public health, a rundown property that had become a haven for petty criminals located on the doorstep to the city’s otherwise appealing downtown.

At the time of the sale, it may have been less a matter of what the property could be than what it had become.

Various uses for the site have been rumored over the past six years: boutique hotel, part of an abandoned plan for a children’s museum and a mixed-use development.

Now, a year after the city paid off its $650,000 loan from Columbus Light and Water (money used to purchase the Gilmer along with a building next door), the city has struck a deal to sell the property.

Financial Concepts will build a new office for its operations along with space devoted to retail and apartments.

We have long since learned not to hold our breath where that property is concerned, but Financial Concepts CEO Scott Ferguson said the plans call to begin work on the project this fall and could be completed before the end of 2022.

At that point, the city will be able to get a return on that deal through ad valorem and sales taxes.

If the project turns out as planned, the city will have put to bed a headache, and an expensive one at that.

That will mean an eyesore has become an asset.

And that’s reason enough for optimism.

