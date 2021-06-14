Suspect taken after shots fired at N Carolina police station

A suspect was apprehended Monday after shots were fired at a North Carolina police substation, and the subsequent pursuit of a suspect sent children attending a nearby day camp scurrying for cover, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police said someone fired shots at their substation on North Point Boulevard near downtown and officers chased the suspect to Hanes Park nearby, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The alleged shooter was soon spotted near the tennis court at and softball field at the park, according to police.

According to police, at least one shot was fired at the suspect, who fell on his stomach. It's not known if the suspect was hit.

Children attending summer camp at the nearby William White YMCA near downtown Winston-Salem were at the park and were taken to a safe location when shots were fired.