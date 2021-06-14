‘We’re losing our youth:’ Wichita to develop sustainability board after grassroots effort

Phailin Rasynouvong, a 19-year-old Wichita resident, and others have made it their mission to have a speaker in front of the City Council each week since the middle of March, demanding the city to take action on climate change. Rasynouvong spoke about her parents’ experiences in Taiwan and the negative health effects of litter. City of Wichita

Dressed in a blue suit jacket, a young science teacher stood in front of the Wichita City Council.

Speaking passionately, he echoed many concerns from those who spoke at council meetings before and those who have spoken at meetings since, closing with a similar message: if Wichita doesn’t take climate change seriously, the city will lose its youth.

“As an environmental science teacher at East High, I’ve had countless conversations with students about their plans after graduation. Like most young people here, they don’t see Wichita as a long-term option,” said Kyle Broadfoot, during the May 18 City Council meeting. “When I asked, only three of 120 students said they imagine themselves here in 5, 10, 20 years from now. Those that did, expressed some familial obligation, rather than optimism for this place.”

Part of a larger grassroots movement of 30 or so Wichitans, Broadfoot and others have made it their mission to have a speaker in front of the City Council each week since the middle of March, demanding the city to take action on climate change and develop a Sustainability Board, which would be composed of people from diverse backgrounds and would act quickly and guide the city in a long-term sustainability plan.

These efforts came to fruition last week as the city agreed to move forward on creating the board.

The grassroots effort was eye-opening for some on the council. Council member Cindy Claycomb said it helped them understand what people’s priorities were and that the city was not conveying its sustainability efforts well — and it made her think more intentionally about how the City Council moves forward.

“It’s been interesting that the young people have come and spoken to us that sustainability is something that would help retain them and that’s good. That’s what we need. We need to know why specifically they want to leave,” said Claycomb. “We haven’t done a very good job of showing them what we have been doing because if we had, they would be more impressed.”

Over the next two months, city staff will draw up plans for what the board will look like and what its goals are before it is presented to the City Council for approval.

“We’ve agreed now to do an Advisory Board,” Claycomb said. “We don’t know what that looks like and it takes a little bit of time for us to get it (launched), but I think continuing to say that that we’ve heard you, and yes, we are absolutely going to do this.”

While the city is considering starting a sustainability board, activists are concerned about its effectiveness and who will be on it. Primarily, they want the board to be a diverse, citizen-led group that can act quickly in response to environmental concerns and take input from experts from different fields who live in Wichita.

“I think that no action would be too far for the city in terms of investment,” Broadfoot said. “If that’s bringing in solar manufacturer, wind manufacturer, however, we can incentivize those jobs to stay in Wichita to retain young folk.”

Laura Lombard, the Democratic congressional candidate for Kansas’ 4th district in 2020 who has helped organize speakers to present to the city council, said she wants the city to really dive into how these sustainability efforts can not only help the environment but the economy as well.

“If we want to be competitive in the economy that’s emerging in this country and worldwide, we need to be planning for that,” Lombard said.

The mayor and several council members noted that sustainability efforts are already underway. They pointed specifically to the city’s new fleet of electric buses, the city litter study, a task force to review single-use plastic bag use and that city government buildings are now powered by 80% wind energy.

But these efforts by the city are too sporadic for some advocates, as they want to see a more concerted, all-inclusive effort by the city going forward.

“Yes, there are electric buses and I’m glad that the Q-line is going to be electric. How many people can use the Q-line? Public transportation is minimal in Wichita,” said Jane Byrnes, who is a member of the single-use plastic bags task force and one of the grassroots organizers. “If they were really interested in transportation, they’d be talking buses routes and Amtrak and painting bike lanes and crosswalks.”

While advocates say they give credit to the city for initiating the sustainability plan, they’re concerned that the plans won’t represent the needs of Wichita’s local and diverse communities and that it’s taking too long.

“Their timeline is just unacceptable,” Byrnes said. “Climate change is going to affect low-income folks more than standard white folks. It’s going to affect other races more than white folks and we need to acknowledge that.”

Additionally, the city is working with Wichita State University’s Environmental Finance Center on an adaptation plan to identify what sustainability goals they’d like to accomplish. The study is not expected until early 2022, with no date set yet for the public to view.

“The reason we want to work with Environmental Finance Center is we wanted to get away from policy discussions and more into the tangible, implementation of programs and efforts that will actually yield results,” said City Manager Robert Layton.

Byrnes said she fears that this plan will take up a lot of time and just go to a shelf where nothing will come from it.

“Every single one of us feels that the city is not taking the climate change seriously,” Byrnes said. “Reports don’t mean progress. It just means there’s a report done.”

