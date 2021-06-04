Landlords seek end of eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to end the federal moratorium on evicting tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alabama Association of Realtors is leading the petition that argues the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in issuing the order regarding evictions and that any heath concerns have since dissipated since people are now gathering in pubic without masks.

The eviction ban, initially put in place last year, provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus.

The order is now set to expire June 30. The emergency petition asks for a lower court decision blocking the order to go into effect immediately.

“Landlords have been losing over $13 billion every month under the moratorium, and the total effect of the CDC’s overreach may reach up to $200 billion if it remains in effect for a year,” the emergency petition states.

There have been multiple lawsuits over the eviction ban.