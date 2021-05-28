Postponed 2020 Arkansas-Notre Dame game rescheduled for 2028

Notre Dame said Friday its home game against Arkansas that originally was set for 2020 and wasn't played due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be played in 2028.

Arkansas' first trip to Notre Dame originally was scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020. The teams also will play at Arkansas in 2025.

Lou Holtz was a successful coach for both programs. He earned a 60-21-2 record over seven seasons at Arkansas from 1977 to 1983. He had a 100-30-2 record at Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996.