Isakson raising money for neurological disease research

Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson says he will seek to raise money and awareness around neurological diseases in a new effort.

The Georgia Republican was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2015 and retired from the U.S. Senate in 2019.

The former senator said Wednesday that the Isakson Initiative is a continuation of his previous work to advance biomedical research and disease treatment.

The initiative will focus on disorders including Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease and related forms of dementia.

“I have rededicated my life to serving the people of Georgia and the United States by doing everything within my power to help those who are working toward a cure for Parkinson’s and other related neurocognitive issues,” Isakson said in a statement. “If our great nation continues to invest in public-private partnerships around biomedical research, we can improve and save the lives of millions of people.”

The University of Georgia announced earlier this year that it had raised $4.5 million for a professorship named for Isakson to research Parkinson's and other brain disorders.

Before winning election three times to the U.S. Senate as a Republican, Isakson was a member of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate, member of the state Board of Education and U.S. Representative.