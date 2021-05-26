Fireworks planned, but Fair St. Louis won’t return until ’22

After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, fireworks will return to the St. Louis riverfront on Independence Day, but Fair St. Louis will have to wait another year.

Organizers of Fair St. Louis announced Wednesday that the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will begin around 9:40 p.m. July 4. The fireworks will be launched from barges on the Mississippi River. Organizers also plan a parade that will begin at 10 a.m. on July 3.

But Fair St. Louis won't return to the Gateway Arch National Park until 2022. The event is traditionally one of the nation's largest Fourth of July festivals, drawing tens of thousands of people.

