News

Salvation Army leader to leave Mississippi for Alabama post

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

The leader of the Salvation Army of Jackson is moving to a new post with the organization in Alabama.

Major Robert Lyle is leaving Mississippi to serve as an area commander for the charity organization’s Birmingham, Alabama branch, WAPT-TV reported.

Lyle had been with the Salvation Army of Jackson for three years.

The Jackson City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution honoring him, with several council members heralding him for helping out during the city’s recent water crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, and assisting people with disabilities.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service