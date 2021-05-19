Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Decatur Daily. May 14, 2021.

Editorial: Legislature finally OKs medical marijuana

Once regarded as a joke, medical marijuana has finally passed the Alabama Legislature, after the changing of many hearts and minds.

“It’s long overdue,” said former state Rep. Patricia Todd, and indeed it is.

Late Thursday, after contentious debate, the Alabama Legislature finally passed a medical marijuana bill — eight years after Todd’s colleagues gave her medical marijuana bill the “Shroud Award” for the “deadest” bill of the year in the House of Representatives.

If signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, the bill would make Alabama the 37th state to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

As one might expect, the Alabama bill is still highly restrictive, tightly controlling who can prescribe marijuana to patients and for what specific ailments, and people with a prescription can’t expect to light up legally.

Illnesses that can qualify for medical marijuana include cancer, a terminal illness, epilepsy, panic disorder and chronic pain. The bill allows marijuana in the form of pills, skin patches and creams, but not joints or vaping devices.

Medical marijuana bills had gotten through the state Senate in the past only to die in the House. This year, the Senate approved a medical marijuana bill after just 15 minutes of debate, but as debate dragged on last week, it looked from the outside like the bill might die in the House yet again.

Opponents raised the specter of Colorado, which along with Washington, was one of the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana, doing so in a 2012 referendum.

“What if we approve and pass this bill and it is a gateway like it has been for Colorado,” warned Republican Rep. Rich Wingo of Tuscaloosa during last week’s debate.

Opponents frequently point to Colorado, which has seen an increase in deaths of drivers with marijuana in their systems. Yet because marijuana persists in the body, there is debate about whether marijuana is causing those fatal wrecks. According to a 2018 study by the Colorado Department of Transportation, the number of drivers in fatal crashes who were over the legal limit for marijuana in their systems declined from 2016.

None of this, however, matters one way or the other for Alabama. The medical marijuana law doesn’t decriminalize recreational use, and as supporters of the bill argued, nothing the Legislature does now regarding marijuana can bind what a future Legislature does.

Indeed, if the federal government removes marijuana from the list of Schedule I drugs, and if other states continue to legalize recreational marijuana use, it’s difficult to imagine Alabama will long hold out. Currently, recreational use is legal in 17 states and the District of Columbia. That number is sure to grow. When federal alcohol prohibition ended, even Utah couldn’t hold out forever.

But, again, that is beside the point. For now, the fact is Alabama lawmakers have finally put people and patients ahead of their prejudices.

Republican Rep. Mike Ball, a former state trooper and state investigator, and once an opponent of medical marijuana, said the years of debate have slowly changed the “hearts and minds” of legislators.

“Every year that we delay getting help to people who need it, there are ... more people who are suffering because of it. We’ve still got another year or so before this gets set up and cranked up, but at least we have hope now,” Ball said.

It will come too late for some who could have been helped by medical marijuana, but hopefully fewer Alabamians will now suffer needlessly. Todd, Ball, Sen. Tim Melson of Florence and the others who helped make this become an overdue reality should feel good about that.

END