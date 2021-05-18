Beshear predicts ‘normal setting’ for schools in fall

Gov. Andy Beshear predicted Monday that Kentucky's children will return to a “very normal setting” when the next school year begins as the state rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I do not think there will be a mask mandate for schools in the fall," the Democratic governor said at a news conference. "I don’t expect it based on what we are seeing with COVID.”

The past two academic years were disrupted by the coronavirus, but the governor sounded upbeat about schools returning to normal in the fall.

“Right now, I think kids will be back in a very, very normal setting," Beshear said. "That does include information where we believe there will the opportunity for kids younger than 12 to be vaccinated by the time they go back. I’m very much looking forward to a full, normal school year for my kids and for everybody else’s.”

The governor reported that more than 6,000 Kentucky adolescents have so far received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, about 54% of the state's adult population has gotten at least one shot of the vaccine, including 80% of Kentuckians ae 65 and older.

The state reported 285 new coronavirus cases and six more virus-related deaths Monday.