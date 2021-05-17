Aberdeen police chief dies from cancer; was elected 4 times

A northeast Mississippi police chief has died from cancer.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle died Sunday at a Tupelo hospital.

Like some other Mississippi cities, Aberdeen elects its police chief. Randle won four terms in the office starting in 2008.

He went to work for the Aberdeen department in 1997 and became one of Mississippi's first school resource officers.

Randle later joined the Mississippi National Guard and was deployed to the Middle East. He also aided in disaster relief after 2005's Hurricane Katrina as a guardsman.

Aberdeen aldermen named Chris Dobbins as acting chief in March, following a request from Randle.

Randle was an Aberdeen High School graduate who attended Mary Holmes College and Mississippi State University.