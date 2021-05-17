Lincoln University president resigning after three years

Lincoln University President Jerald Woolfolk plans to end her three-year tenure at the school in Jefferson City at the end of the current school year.

Woolfolk said in a news release Sunday that she had been away from her family for many years and “it is time for me to return home.”

During her tenure as the school's 20th president, the university raised a record $2.3 million in one year, successfully held in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, and started the first law enforcement academy in the country based at a historically Black college or university, the school said in a news release.

The board of curators will name in interim president while conducting a nationwide search for Woolfolk's replacement.